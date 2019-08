A popular canned beef product is being recalled due to a potential processing defect that could result in the potential survival of bacterial pathogens in the products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling about 32,4000 pounds of Kaskey's Beefy Mac Pasta in Tomato & Meat Sauce.

The affected product was sold in 15-oz. cans with a Best By date of July 7, 2021. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 794" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The cans were sold in Texas, Indiana, Kentucky, and Maryland.

FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the product.

Officials say anyone who purchased the recalled product should not eat them and should throw them away or return them.

