Cellphone maker reboots classic Nokia 3310

New Nokia Android 3310 (left) compared to the classic Nokia 3310 (right)

Once a powerhouse in mobile phones, Nokia hopes to make a comeback with a flashback.

HMD Global, the company that now owns the rights to make Nokia phones, unveiled the Nokia Android 3310 Sunday at a conference in Spain.

It’s a reboot of the popular Nokia 3310, a durable “dumb” phone that hit the market in 2000 and was known for its long-lasting battery and addictive Snake game.

The reboot will have a 2.40-inch color display, a 2 megapixel rear camera and basic internet access. It will also come with color version of Snake and will reportedly cost only around $50 when it comes out this summer.

The company is hoping it will interest people, especially in European markets, who want a second or simpler handset.

LINK: https://www.nokia.com/en_int/phones/nokia-3310