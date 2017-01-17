Target hiring about 200 new team members at Spring location

- Target is looking to hire about 200 team members at the new Grand Parkway Marketplace location opening in Spring, Texas.

Target will hold a job fair for interested applicants January 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Texas North Central Target store at 18511 Interstate 45, Spring, TX 77388. Store leaders will answer questions and conduct pre-schedule interviews. Applicants can apply in advance at Target.com/careers

The new location is set to open in March and will become the 36th Target location in the Houston market. The 200 new team members will bring the Houston-area Target employee count up to 5,880.

“The Houston metro area is a priority market for Target, so we’re excited to provide the community with a convenient shopping location beginning this March, “ Target store leader Bryant Robertson said in a statement. “We look forward to opening the doors to serve the neighborhoods surrounding the new Grand Parkway Marketplace store, as well as building a talented team of 200 team members that will serve guests.”