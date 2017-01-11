Rejoice! Cadbury Creme Eggs new flavor: OREO

- The Cadbury bunny is adding another variety of eggs to his basket.

Fans of Cadbury Eggs are lighting up social media over the release of the new OREO-flavored egg. It has the familiar hard chocolate shell of Cadbury Creme Eggs, but instead with an OREO cream filling with bits of OREO cookies inside.

The new egg even has its own new package: an egg-shaped plastic cup instead of the traditional multi-colored wrapper.

For now, the festive treat is only available in the United Kingdom and Canada. But it'll be here in a few weeks.

"Just in time for the Easter holiday, OREO is once again opening the Wonder Vault to introduce a line of OREO Eggs— a creme filled candy with cookie pieces," offered a spokesman for Mondelēz International, Cadbury's corporate parent. "OREO Eggs will begin rolling out to a variety of retailers nationwide in the U.S. starting in mid-February at a suggested retail price of $0.99."