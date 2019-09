- A woman returning to her apartment near Reliant Park was shot and robbed by masked men.

The 34-year-old woman was heading home last night to the 2111 Holly Hall Apartments when she saw three men in the parking lot. Investigators say she rushed into her apartment but a closed and locked door wasn’t enough to keep her safe.

The men wearing ski masks burst inside. Police say the woman was robbed and shot shortly after 11:00 p.m. Thursday inside her own apartment.

"It’s definitely been ransacked. Throughout the apartment, it’s been ransacked like someone went through the drawers, couch, moved stuff around,” says Detective Norman Wallace with the Houston Police Department Robbery Division.

The complex is on Holly Hall between Knight Road and Cambridge. The woman says after she parked, three men followed her from the parking lot, so she rushed into her apartment, but they kicked in the door.

"I heard a thumping sound on my wall which is the common wall between hers and mine. A few neighbors saw she was screaming for help there in her door, and they came and they called 911,” explains neighbor Jagadesh Earla.

"To hear something like that happening is real nerve wracking,” says another neighbor. Residents say they hope security will be improved to help keep them safe.

"We are students. There are a lot of students who live here. It is very upsetting,” adds Earla.

“I’m concerned about my girlfriend when I go to work. It gets to a point where you just have to be safe,” says one resident who did not want to give his name. He says he's considering purchasing guns and security cameras.

The woman was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. The suspects haven’t been caught.