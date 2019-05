- Senator Ted Cruz has offered to go out for BBQ in Houston with one lucky winner and a plus one, if they pay just $5 to enter the drawing.

The link takes contestants to a page to make a secure donation to enter, with the following message:

We’re kicking off our #CruzCrew Spring Fundraising Drive today, and we’ve set up a VERY special opportunity... one lucky supporter and their guest will have dinner with Ted in Houston, Texas!



Any donation of $5 or more will get you into the contest. Donate below to be entered automatically!

Contestants have until 12:00 a.m. on June 1 to enter.