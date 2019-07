- 38-year-old Roxanne Maldonado disappeared under suspicious circumstances on June 25. She was last seen in the west side of Houston, Texas.

It’s unknown what color, style, or type of clothing that Roxanne was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Roxanne has the tattoo of the sun and Texas on her left arm, and she has the tattoo of a skeleton key on one of her feet.

Roxanne has dark, shoulder-length brown hair. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

If you have seen Roxanne Maldonado since her disappearance, know of her current whereabouts, or have any information whatsoever concerning Roxanne’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.