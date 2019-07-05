< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story416549021" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416549021" data-article-version="1.0">Vigil held in Spring for two-year-old Ivory West, Jr. who was killed in his home</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416549021" data-article-version="1.0">Vigil held in Spring for two-year-old Ivory West, Jr. who was killed in his home</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416549021" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Vigil held in Spring for two-year-old Ivory West, Jr.  who was killed in his home&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/vigil-held-in-spring-for-two-year-old-ivory-west-jr-who-was-killed-in-his-home" data-title="Vigil held in Spring for two-year-old Ivory West, Jr.  who was killed in his home" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/vigil-held-in-spring-for-two-year-old-ivory-west-jr-who-was-killed-in-his-home" addthis:title="Vigil held in Spring for two-year-old Ivory West, Jr.  who was killed in his home"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416549021.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416549021");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_416549021_416548623_190023"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_416549021_416548623_190023";this.videosJson='[{"id":"416548623","video":"581719","title":"Ivory%20West%20Junior","caption":"Ivory%20West%20Junior%20killed%20in%20his%20home%20during%20a%20home%20invasion.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F05%2FIvory_West_Junior_0_7480374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F05%2FIvory_West_Junior_581719_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656990303%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DaRNGHpQHKjO4N-oflzkVIcKCWXc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fvigil-held-in-spring-for-two-year-old-ivory-west-jr-who-was-killed-in-his-home"}},"createDate":"Jul 05 2019 10:05PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416549021_416548623_190023",video:"581719",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Junior_0_7480374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Ivory%2520West%2520Junior%2520killed%2520in%2520his%2520home%2520during%2520a%2520home%2520invasion.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Junior_581719_1800.mp4?Expires=1656990303&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=aRNGHpQHKjO4N-oflzkVIcKCWXc",eventLabel:"Ivory%20West%20Junior-416548623",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fvigil-held-in-spring-for-two-year-old-ivory-west-jr-who-was-killed-in-his-home"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:natasha.geigel@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/vigil-held-in-spring-for-two-year-old-ivory-west-jr-who-was-killed-in-his-home">Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-416549021"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 10:05PM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Jr__2_year_old_killed_0_7479583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Jr__2_year_old_killed_0_7479583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Jr__2_year_old_killed_0_7479583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Jr__2_year_old_killed_0_7479583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Jr__2_year_old_killed_0_7479583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416549021-416510164" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Jr__2_year_old_killed_0_7479583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Jr__2_year_old_killed_0_7479583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Jr__2_year_old_killed_0_7479583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Jr__2_year_old_killed_0_7479583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Jr__2_year_old_killed_0_7479583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416549021" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Balloons, flowers and stuffed animals sit on the porch of a home in Spring, Texas. This is the unfortunate reality of the family of two year old Ivory West Junior, but it’s also one that we should be facing too. The little boy was shot and killed inside his home, and his killers are still out there. </p> <p>“Outgoing, energetic, fun little two-year-old kid. Life took him so early, you know he never even really figured out what life was, and he’s already gone.” Said Michelle West, the boy’s aunt.<br /> Family, friends, strangers, united for a terrible reason. Ivory West Jr., also known as TJ was killed. Gunned down, in the garage of his home. His father, Ivory West Senior shot multiple times in the torso, his father’s friend was also shot. Two men injured and a toddler dead during an apparent home invasion.<br /> Emotions ran high for the family. TJ’s mother still grieving for her son, and TJ’s dad who is still recovering in the hospital. He joined the vigil via FaceTime and spoke with Fox 26. “He was a good kid, and everybody that met him loved him. He was a great guy man. And they didn’t have to do that to my son man. They didn’t have to take my son.“ he said.<br /> Prayers, and a ballon release in little TJ’s honor. Candles glowed in front of the garage, surrounded by toys. Dorothy Harris, TJ’s mother, cried a desperate plea for justice.<br /> “He was only two. My baby would be three in September. I can’t even throw a party, nothing. Nothing! Whoever did it please come forward, please that’s all I’m asking, that’s all I’m asking please. Just as for TJ, that’s all I want.“<br /> The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to bring the two men responsible to justice. They are described as African American, between 25-35 years old. One wearing a red hat and gray t-shirt, while the other was dressed in all black with a gold “Nike” logo on his jacket. <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Texas_City_Speed_Skater_0_7479769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Texas_City_Speed_Skater_0_7479769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Texas_City_Speed_Skater_0_7479769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Texas_City_Speed_Skater_0_7479769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Texas_City_Speed_Skater_0_7479769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas City Speed Skater" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas City gold medalist just keeps getting faster</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 09:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> Zannah Nash is an 11-year-old from Texas City who has set a new American record for the 1500-meter race in speed skating. She recently won a gold medal at a national championship in Colorado Springs for her age group, and she says she's just getting started.</p><p>Zannah's coach Daryl Hunter tells us that she's, "one of those skaters, that just took to it, like a duck to water." He goes on to explain that speed skating is similar to NASCAR, "A lot of jockeying for position, crashes, excitement. . . There's strategy in it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/-30-000-in-jackets-gone-in-30-seconds" title="$30,000 in jackets gone in 30 seconds" data-articleId="416530534" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Thieves_steal_coats_Flash_mob_style_0_7479659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Thieves_steal_coats_Flash_mob_style_0_7479659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Thieves_steal_coats_Flash_mob_style_0_7479659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Thieves_steal_coats_Flash_mob_style_0_7479659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Thieves_steal_coats_Flash_mob_style_0_7479659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thieves steal coats Flash mob style" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>$30,000 in jackets gone in 30 seconds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 08:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>$30,000 worth of coats and jackets gone in a flash. Police in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin (37 miles south of Milwaukee) are searching for ten thieves, who were part of a "flash mob" shoplifting scheme in a clothing store. Surveillance video from the North Face store shows the thieves rushing around, grabbing items and then running away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.</p><p>No one was hurt in the clothing heist but police are on the look out and warning other businesses in the area.</p><p>Police shared the video in the hope someone recognizes the robbers and can provide tips that lead to their arrests.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/two-year-old-girl-shot-in-the-head-expected-to-survive" title="Two-year-old girl shot in the head expected to survive" data-articleId="416514161" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/2_year_old_expected_to_survive_0_7479459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/2_year_old_expected_to_survive_0_7479459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/2_year_old_expected_to_survive_0_7479459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/2_year_old_expected_to_survive_0_7479459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/2_year_old_expected_to_survive_0_7479459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2 year old expected to survive" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two-year-old girl shot in the head expected to survive</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maria Salazar, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A two-year-old girl shot in the head during a drive by is expected to survive, according to Houston Police.</p><p>New surveillance video shows police arriving to the Rockridge Springs Apartments in the Greenspoint area looking for the scene of a shooting early Friday morning. An officer eventually stops near Benmar Drive and City View Place after spotting bullet casings.</p><p>Police say the mother took the girl to Houston Northwest Medical Center. There, a security guard alerted police that a toddler was shot. The child was later flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she underwent surgery.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/vigil-held-in-spring-for-two-year-old-ivory-west-jr-who-was-killed-in-his-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Ivory_West_Jr__2_year_old_killed_0_7479583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ivory_West_Jr__2_year_old_killed_0_20190705225215"/> </figure> <h3>Vigil held in Spring for two-year-old Ivory West, Jr. who was killed in his home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/texas-city-gold-medalist-just-keeps-getting-faster"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Texas_City_Speed_Skater_0_7479769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Texas_City_Speed_Skater_0_20190705233445"/> </figure> <h3>Texas City gold medalist just keeps getting faster</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/-30-000-in-jackets-gone-in-30-seconds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Thieves_steal_coats_Flash_mob_style_0_7479659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Thieves_steal_coats_Flash_mob_style_0_20190705232114"/> </figure> <h3>$30,000 in jackets gone in 30 seconds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas police officers stand guard in front of ice cream shelf following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video. <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Texas_City_Speed_Skater_0_7479769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Texas_City_Speed_Skater_0_7479769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Texas_City_Speed_Skater_0_7479769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Texas City gold medalist just keeps getting faster</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/-30-000-in-jackets-gone-in-30-seconds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Thieves_steal_coats_Flash_mob_style_0_7479659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Thieves_steal_coats_Flash_mob_style_0_7479659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Thieves_steal_coats_Flash_mob_style_0_7479659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Thieves_steal_coats_Flash_mob_style_0_7479659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/Thieves_steal_coats_Flash_mob_style_0_7479659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>$30,000 in jackets gone in 30 seconds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas&#x20;police&#x20;officers&#x20;stand&#x20;guard&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;shelf&#x20;following&#x20;viral&#x20;Blue&#x20;Bell&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;licking&#x20;video&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Keller&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/two-year-old-girl-shot-in-the-head-expected-to-survive" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/2_year_old_expected_to_survive_0_7479459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/2_year_old_expected_to_survive_0_7479459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/2_year_old_expected_to_survive_0_7479459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/2_year_old_expected_to_survive_0_7479459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/05/2_year_old_expected_to_survive_0_7479459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two-year-old girl shot in the head expected to survive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/big-fat-amazon-wedding-bride-spends-just-3k-on-big-day-by-ordering-everything-including-dress" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/test_1562370023342_7479676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/test_1562370023342_7479676_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/test_1562370023342_7479676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/test_1562370023342_7479676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/test_1562370023342_7479676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ashley&#x20;and&#x20;Tre&#x20;Hicks&#x20;were&#x20;happily&#x20;married&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;8&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Their&#x20;beautiful&#x20;wedding&#x20;cost&#x20;less&#x20;than&#x20;&#x24;3&#x2c;000&#x20;thanks&#x20;to&#x20;Amazon&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jerel&#x20;Hunter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Big fat Amazon wedding': Bride spends just $3K on big day by ordering everything online</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 