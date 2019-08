Boaters sailing off Messina, Sicily got a close-up look at Stromboli Island's volcano erupting Wednesday as a plume of smoke begins to chase them down.

The video, taken by Elena Schiera while on a ferry ride, shows a column of gas and ash rising from the volcano and falling into the ocean, extending more than one mile high.

According to Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the plume from the eruption extended more than a mile high.