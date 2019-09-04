Ator fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland, two cities more than 300 miles west of Dallas. Police used a marked SUV to ram the mail truck outside the Cinergy Movie Theater in Odessa, disabling the vehicle. The gunman then fired at police, wounding two officers before he was killed.
Police said Ator's arrest in 2001 was in the county where Waco is located, hundreds of miles east of Odessa. Online court records show he was charged then with misdemeanor criminal trespass and evading arrest. He entered guilty pleas in a deferred prosecution agreement where the charge was waived after he served 24 months of probation, according to records.
The weekend shooting brings the number of mass killings in the U.S. so far this year to 25, matching the number in all of 2018, according to The AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database. The number of people killed this year has already reached 142, surpassing the 140 people who were killed all of last year. The database tracks homicides where four or more people are killed, not including the offender.
Posted Sep 04 2019 10:33PM CDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 11:07PM CDT
Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, has begun raking the Southeast U.S. seaboard, threatening to inundate low-lying coasts from Georgia to southwest Virginia with a dangerous storm surge after its deadly mauling of the Bahamas.
Dorian had crashed into the island nation as its strongest hurricane on record earlier this week, but has weakened greatly since — down from a Category 5 to a Category 2 storm before increasing again late Wednesday. Dorian still boasts dangerously high winds of 115 mph (185 kph) as it is sideswiping the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
In South Carolina, more than 1,500 people have sought refuge in 28 shelters as authorities worried about the historic and vulnerable port city of Charleston. Dorian was centered overnight about 105 miles (168 kilometers) south of Charleston and moving north, just offshore.
Posted Sep 04 2019 11:56AM CDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 09:16PM CDT
The Coast Guard is searching for a Kemah Boardwalk employee who is missing after he tried to help a kayaker in distress.
According to the Coast Guard, people on the scene lost sight of 57-year-old Todd Riddle and called authorities.
The kayak had flipped over, but the kayaker was helped to the shore by another good Samaritan, pulled to safety on a passing boat.
Posted Sep 04 2019 06:28AM CDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 05:36PM CDT
An elderly Houston man is amazingly alive after his car burst into flames and good Samaritans came to his rescue. It happened in northwest Harris County on Highway 249 at Antoine. The good Samaritans who saved the man say they couldn’t believe what they were witnessing.
They told FOX 26 News reporter Damali Keith was as if they were in a game of "Race the Flames." Lose? And the consequences would be dire.
"I just ran over there as fast I could. There’s a car, there’s flames, there’s someone in the car," explains Dezmond Gregory.