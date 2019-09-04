< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Victims shot, killed in Odessa shooting identified 02 2019 10:42PM Posted Sep 02 2019 07:25PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 02 2019 10:42PM CDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 09:00AM CDT style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/01/xt_NC_3db09769z51cez45d1z9627zcc4119ec49a9_1567349195721_7629477_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Some of the most recent deadly US mass shootings</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>ODESSA, Texas (AP) -- The gunman in a West Texas rampage "was on a long spiral of going down" and had been fired from his oil services job the morning he killed seven people, calling 911 both before and after the shooting began, authorities said Monday.</p><p>Officers killed the gunman on Saturday outside a busy Odessa movie theater after a spate of violence that spanned 10 miles, injuring around two dozen people in addition to the dead.</p><p>FBI special agent Christopher Combs said the gunman called the agency's tip line as well as local police dispatch on Saturday after being fired from Journey Oilfield Services, making "rambling statements about some of the atrocities that he felt that he had gone through."</p><p>"He was on a long spiral of going down," Combs said. "He didn't wake up Saturday morning and walk into his company and then it happened. He went to that company in trouble."</p><p> Fifteen minutes after the call to the FBI, Combs said, a Texas state trooper unaware of the calls to authorities tried pulling over Ator for failing to signal a lane change. That was when the gunman pointed an AR-style rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired on the trooper, starting a terrifying police chase as the gunman sprayed bullets into passing cars, shopping plazas and killed a U.S. Postal Service employee while hijacking her mail truck.</p><p>Combs said the gunman "showed up to work enraged" but did not point to any specific source of his anger. The gunman's home on the outskirts of Odessa was a corrugated metal shack along a dirt road surrounded by trailers, mobile homes and oil pump jacks. On Monday, a green car without a rear windshield was parked out front, the entire residence cordoned off by police tape.</p><p>Combs described it as a "strange residence" that reflected "what his mental state was going into this." Combs said he did not know whether the gunman had been diagnosed with any prior mental health problems.</p><p>The daylight attack over the Labor Day holiday weekend came just weeks after another mass shooting killed 22 people in the Texas border city of El Paso. Authorities have not said how the gunman obtained the gun used in the shooting, but the gunman had previously failed a federal background check for a firearm, said John Wester, an agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Wester did not say when the gunman failed the background check or why.</p><p>Online court records show the gunman was arrested in 2001 for a misdemeanor offense that would not have prevented him from legally purchasing firearms in Texas. Federal law defines nine categories that would legally prevent a person from owning a gun, which include being convicted of a felony, a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, being adjudicated as a "mental defect" or committed to a mental institution, the subject of a restraining order or having an active warrant. Authorities have said the gunman had no active warrants at the time of the shooting.</p><p>Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday that "we must keep guns out of criminals' hands" -- words similar to his remarks that followed the El Paso shooting on Aug. 3, when he said firearms must be kept from "deranged killers." But Abbott, a Republican and avid gun rights supporter, has been noncommittal about tightening Texas gun laws.</p><p> Abbott tweeted that the gunman didn't go through a background check for the weapon he used in Odessa. He did not elaborate, and a spokesman referred questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which didn't immediately respond for comment.</p><p>Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said Ator's company also called 911 on Saturday after the gunman was fired but that the gunman had already taken off by the time police showed up.</p><p>"Basically, they were complaining on each other because they had a disagreement over the firing," Gerke said.</p><p>Gerke said he believes Ator had also been recently fired from a different job but did not have any details.</p><p> Authorities said they remain unable to provide an exact timeline of the shooting, including how much time passed between the traffic stop at 3:13 p.m. and police killing Ator at the movie theater.</p><p>Odessa officials Monday released the names of those killed, who were between 15 and 57 years old. Among the dead were Edwin Peregrino, 25, who ran out of his parents' home to see what the commotion was; mail carrier Mary Granados, 29, slain in her U.S. Postal Service truck; and 15-year-old high school student Leilah Hernandez, who was walking out of an auto dealership. The other victims include:</p><p>Joe Griffith, 40, Odessa</p><p>Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, Odessa</p><p>Kameron Brown, 30, Brownwood</p><p>Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="719" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcityofodessatx%2Fposts%2F2263646730428806&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Ator fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland, two cities more than 300 miles west of Dallas. Police used a marked SUV to ram the mail truck outside the Cinergy Movie Theater in Odessa, disabling the vehicle. The gunman then fired at police, wounding two officers before he was killed.

Police said Ator's arrest in 2001 was in the county where Waco is located, hundreds of miles east of Odessa. Online court records show he was charged then with misdemeanor criminal trespass and evading arrest. He entered guilty pleas in a deferred prosecution agreement where the charge was waived after he served 24 months of probation, according to records.

The weekend shooting brings the number of mass killings in the U.S. so far this year to 25, matching the number in all of 2018, according to The AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database. The number of people killed this year has already reached 142, surpassing the 140 people who were killed all of last year. The database tracks homicides where four or more people are killed, not including the offender.

