Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A Baytown woman is recovering after being assaulted by her ex boyfriend, but now her family says they're outraged to find out the ex wasn't arrested. He was simply mailed a citation.</p> <p>Victor Vasquez Bejarano is a convicted felon with a long criminal history. Elizabeth Georgy broke up with him about three weeks ago after he’d been abusive. When he returned to her home on Saturday to drop off some belongings, she says he punched her in the face again.</p> <p>“He hit me so hard that I had to literally peel my lip off of my braces,” said Georgy. </p> <p>She called 911, but when police arrived, her ex was gone. Police took a report. She called police Monday to check on the case.</p> <p>“I was just trying to see if they’d made an arrest yet or something, ma’am, ‘cause I’m scared to leave my house,” Georgy told the operator on the phone at Baytown Police Dept. </p> <p>“The individual involved in this case was mailed a citation for assault family violence,” the operator at Baytown Police told her.</p> <p>Georgy lives with her mother who says she’s now afraid for the family’s safety.</p> <p>“Police are supposed to be protecting us, and they didn’t, because they mailed him a citation that he’s gonna go pay off," said Raquel Mares, Georgy's mom. "You know, 'I’m free, and I'ma go hit her next time I see her again.”'</p> <p>Police searched for the suspect at a couple of addresses, but couldn't find him. With the suspect gone, police had to go on the evidence they <em>did</em> have, said Lt. Steve Dorris, public information officer for Baytown Police.</p> <p>“Without being able to talk to the second half, what the officer decided to do was make a judgment call, which was to issue a citation for Class C Assault to Mr. Bejarano,” said Dorris.</p> <p>It’s not uncommon for Baytown Police to issue misdemeanor assault citations via mail, said Dorris.</p> <p>“I don’t think they do enough on domestic violence," said Georgy. "I think that they’re letting people off on domestic violence too easy.”</p> <p>“I quite frankly disagree with the assessment that officers don’t take it seriously," said Dorris. "We take family violence cases extremely seriously.”</p> <p>If you know someone dangerous is on their way to your home, Dorris recommends calling police ahead of time, that way an officer can be there to ensure nothing bad happens.</p> <p>If you’ve called police and still don’t feel safe, you can call the <a href="https://hawc.org/" target="_blank">Houston Area Women’s Center</a>.</p> <p>“They can call anonymously and talk about their situation, and one of our crisis counselors is able to assess their situation and respond with a safety plan in addition to talking about options and rights that they have available," said Celinda Guerra, manager of hotline services for Houston Area Women's Center.</p> <p>How to reach Houston Area Women's Center:</p> <p>Domestic Violence/Information & Referral Hotline: (713) 528-2121</p> <p>Sexual Assault Hotline: (713) 528-RAPE</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Home Stories

Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 09 2019 09:23AM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 06:23PM CDT
Texas businessman, philanthropist and former politician Ross Perot has died.
The self-made billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president died of leukemia early Tuesday at his Dallas home surrounded by his family, family spokesman James Fuller said. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Texas_billionaire_Ross_Perot_dies_at_age_0_7496812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Texas_billionaire_Ross_Perot_dies_at_age_0_7496812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Texas_billionaire_Ross_Perot_dies_at_age_0_7496812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Texas_billionaire_Ross_Perot_dies_at_age_0_7496812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Texas_billionaire_Ross_Perot_dies_at_age_0_7496812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shaun Rabb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texas businessman, philanthropist and former politician Ross Perot has died.</p><p>The self-made billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president died of leukemia early Tuesday at his Dallas home surrounded by his family, family spokesman James Fuller said. He was 89.</p><p>The Perot family released a statement saying he was surrounded by loved ones at his passing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/heat-advisory-for-several-southeast-texas-counties-tuesday-afternoon" title="Heat Advisory for several Southeast Texas counties Tuesday afternoon" data-articleId="417024303" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heat Advisory for several Southeast Texas counties Tuesday afternoon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:10AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:12AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Heat Advisory is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.</p><p>According to the National Weather Service, heat index values are expected to be between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon into the early evening.</p><p>The Heat Advisory is for the following counties:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/robbery-suspect-killed-in-north-harris-county-shooting" title="Robbery suspect killed in north Harris County shooting" data-articleId="417019050" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Deneige Broom" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Robbery suspect killed in north Harris County shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:36AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (FOX 26) — Deputies are investigating an apparent robbery and shooting that resulted in the death of a male suspect and an injury to a male who may have been acting in self-defense.</p><p>The shooting was reported at around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on Trevor Way near Parramatta Lane in north Harris County.</p><p>One wounded male was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest where he was later pronounced dead. Featured Videos
Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made
Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally
Best drinks to stay hydrated in summer heat
City officials monitor possibility of tropical system hitting Houston 