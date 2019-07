- Police and the family of a veteran with brain trauma and a condition known as aphasia is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Keefe Bernard Edwards, a man in his mid-50’s, was last seen Sunday in the Ridgemont/Briargate area in Fort Bend County, his family says.

Edwards was allegedly last seen wearing a dark grey, sleeveless shirt over black workout pants with a white stripe along the sides.

Edwards’ family asks anyone that may see him or know something about his disappearance to call Houston police at 832-394-1840, or an ambulance, who will notify the family.

Aphasia is a condition that causes the loss of the ability to understand or speak, which is caused by brain damage.