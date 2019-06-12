< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Simpson says he's left past behind since murder of Nicole Brown Simpson"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/25-years-later-oj-simpson-says-he-s-left-past-behind-since-murder-of-nicole-brown-simpson">25 years later: O.J. Simpson says he's left past behind since murder of Nicole Brown Simpson</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/local-community-activist-celebrates-black-fatherhood-battles-stereotypes"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_7391604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Local community activist celebrates black fatherhood, battles stereotypes"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/local-community-activist-celebrates-black-fatherhood-battles-stereotypes">Local community activist celebrates black fatherhood, battles stereotypes</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/death-rates-due-to-suicide-drugs-and-alcohol-skyrocket-in-the-us"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/suicide_1560397661184_7391480_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Death rates due to suicide, drugs, and alcohol skyrocket in the U.S."> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/death-rates-due-to-suicide-drugs-and-alcohol-skyrocket-in-the-us">Death rates due to suicide, drugs, and alcohol skyrocket in the U.S.</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/family-of-food-truck-owner-who-was-killed-wants-justice"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Family of food truck owner who was killed wants justice"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/family-of-food-truck-owner-who-was-killed-wants-justice">Family of food truck owner who was killed wants justice</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/25-years-later-oj-simpson-says-he-s-left-past-behind-since-murder-of-nicole-brown-simpson">25 years later: O.J. Simpson says he's left past behind since murder of Nicole Brown Simpson</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/local-community-activist-celebrates-black-fatherhood-battles-stereotypes">Local community activist celebrates black fatherhood, battles stereotypes</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/death-rates-due-to-suicide-drugs-and-alcohol-skyrocket-in-the-us">Death rates due to suicide, drugs, and alcohol skyrocket in the U.S.</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/family-of-food-truck-owner-who-was-killed-wants-justice">Family of food truck owner who was killed wants justice</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/us-to-hold-migrant-children-at-former-wwii-japanese-internment-camp-in-oklahoma">US to hold migrant children at former WWII Japanese internment camp in Oklahoma</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/facebook-instant/dominican-tourism-officials-say-fbi-health-specialists-are-looking-into-string-of-us-tourist-deaths">Dominican tourism US urges Sudan's protesters and army to resume talks d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412324425");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412324425-412377434"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Shots_fired_at_Khartoum_protesters_0_7391042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Shots_fired_at_Khartoum_protesters_0_7391042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Shots_fired_at_Khartoum_protesters_0_7391042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Shots_fired_at_Khartoum_protesters_0_7391042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Shots_fired_at_Khartoum_protesters_0_7391042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412324425-412377434" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Posted Jun 12 2019 04:15PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 09:13PM CDT Jun 12 2019 04:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412324425" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) - Activists called off a general strike and civil disobedience campaign as more businesses reopened and traffic returned to its normal bustle on Wednesday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, as the U.S. and Ethiopia stepped up efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis - following last week's deadly clampdown by security forces on pro-democracy demonstrators.</p><p>Security forces violently dispersed the main protest sit-in on June 3 in Khartoum, killing over 100 people in the capital and across Sudan in a sweeping crackdown, according to protest organizers. It was an alarming turn in the two-month standoff between the protest movement and the military, which removed President Omar al-Bashir from power in April amid a popular uprising against his rule.</p><p>The Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which represents the protesters' demand for civilian rule, called on people to return to work across Sudan, after the three-day general strike, on late Tuesday.</p><p>Its decision reflected a growing desire for the protest leaders and the ruling military council to avoid a further escalation, after a week of violence.</p><p>"We are highly optimistic that the negotiations will be resumed, and things will be back to normal and they will achieve an agreement," said Yousef Hassan, a teacher from Khartoum.</p><p>Activists, however, took to social media to criticize the FDFC's decision, declaring that protest leaders, in calling off the strike, had diminished their ability to pressure the generals to give up power.</p><p>"The problem was not calling off the disobedience, but was its abrupt suspension. It seemed that you are giving orders to people," said Hammour Ziada, a Sudanese novelist and activist.</p><p>According to protest leaders, theirs was a practical decision. The general strike was successful on its first day, Sunday, but the campaign had lost momentum by Monday and Tuesday, they said.</p><p>The move came amid intensifying efforts by the United States and neighboring Ethiopia to end the standoff between the two sides. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed set out to revive the negotiations on his visit to Khartoum on Friday.</p><p>Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the military council and the FDFC had agreed to resume their talks soon, "in good-faith to iron-out the remaining outstanding points," including setting up a government council to run Sudan during a set transition period.</p><p>The statement added that all previous deals between the generals and protest leaders, despite the break in talks earlier this month, have been restored. These would include a three-year transition period, a Cabinet appointed by the protester leaders, and a legislative body with a civilian majority from the FDFC.</p><p>The ministry said both sides also agreed to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and de-escalate tensions, and that the military council would to take confidence-building measures including the release of political prisoners.</p><p>The United States, meanwhile, announced the appointment of a special envoy for Sudan to promote a democratic resolution. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said retired veteran diplomat Donald Booth, who previously served as U.S. special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, had started his job by accompanying the top U.S. diplomat for Africa Tibor Nagy on a visit to Khartoum late Wednesday.</p><p>Booth's appointment is a demonstration that "the United States has a firm commitment to the Sudanese people and efforts to advance a peaceful political solution," Ortagus told reporters in Washington. In Khartoum, Nagy and Booth will "call for a cessation of attacks against civilians and urge parties" to resume talks.</p><p>The state-run SUNA news agency said Sudanese diplomat Elham Ibrahim had met with Nagy soon after his arrival. The agency quoted Nagy as saying the U.S. backed the Ethiopian efforts to end the crisis and halt violence against civilians.</p><p>Rasha Awad, editor of the Sudanese daily Al-Tahgyeer, said the FDFC had gambled on international pressure after last week's violent crackdown.</p><p>She said the protest leaders hoped that the Ethiopian initiative, backed by the U.S., would lead to a hand over of power to civilians.</p><p>"The gamble is that this mediation succeeded in getting both sides to return to the negotiations, which are expected to fail unless there was international pressure," she said.</p><p>Rights groups continued to express alarm over the situation. U.N. experts on Wednesday said they were concerned that Sudan is sliding into a "human rights abyss" in the aftermath of the security forces' deadly clampdown.</p><p>The experts, appointed by the U.N. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Help identify suspect in shooting of 1-year-old child in Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 01:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say an unidentified man who shot a 1-year-old child in Houston last month was wearing a security guard uniform at the time.</p><p>Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the May 1 shooting.</p><p>The baby was shot on South Braeswood Boulevard while in the father’s car.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suv-crashes-into-restaurant-in-southeast-houston" title="SUV crashes into restaurant in southeast Houston" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Driver_dies_after_crashing_vehicle_into__0_7390178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Driver_dies_after_crashing_vehicle_into__0_7390178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Driver_dies_after_crashing_vehicle_into__0_7390178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Driver_dies_after_crashing_vehicle_into__0_7390178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Driver_dies_after_crashing_vehicle_into__0_7390178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natasha Geigel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SUV crashes into restaurant in southeast Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is dead after driving his SUV through a restaurant in Southeast Houston. </p><p>It was at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday when that driver was traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and lost control, driving straight through this restaurant, the MG Medi Grill.</p><p>"Nobody would believe that you’d be like saying that there’s a car comes into your building. It’s crazy," says owner Moustafa Ragheb.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/man-mistaken-for-a-wanted-fugitive-files-lawsuit-against-precinct-4-deputy-constable" title="Man mistaken for a wanted fugitive files lawsuit against Precinct 4 deputy constable" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_mistaken_for_a_wanted_fugitive_files_0_7390229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_mistaken_for_a_wanted_fugitive_files_0_7390229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_mistaken_for_a_wanted_fugitive_files_0_7390229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_mistaken_for_a_wanted_fugitive_files_0_7390229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_mistaken_for_a_wanted_fugitive_files_0_7390229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Damali Keith" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man mistaken for a wanted fugitive files lawsuit against Precinct 4 deputy constable</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Damali Keith, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You may remember the video of a deputy in northeast Harris County asking a man who was at his own home for identification . Now that man, who was mistaken for a felony fugitive, is filing a lawsuit against the Precinct 4 deputy constable.</p><p>Clarence Evans says he’s suing because his constitutional rights were violated.</p><p>“This has been an emotionally turbulent time for this family,” says one of Evans’ attorneys, Andre Evans.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/25-years-later-oj-simpson-says-he-s-left-past-behind-since-murder-of-nicole-brown-simpson"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/25_years_later__O_J__Simpson_says_he_s_l_0_7391608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="25_years_later__O_J__Simpson_says_he_s_l_0_20190613035911"/> </figure> <h3>25 years later: O.J. Simpson says he's left past behind since murder of Nicole Brown Simpson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/local-community-activist-celebrates-black-fatherhood-battles-stereotypes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_7391604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_20190613034646"/> </figure> <h3>Local community activist celebrates black fatherhood, battles stereotypes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/death-rates-due-to-suicide-drugs-and-alcohol-skyrocket-in-the-us"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/suicide_1560397661184_7391480_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="suicide_1560397661184.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Death rates due to suicide, drugs, and alcohol skyrocket in the U.S.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/family-of-food-truck-owner-who-was-killed-wants-justice"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="foodtruckdriver_1560392555953.png"/> </figure> <h3>Family of food truck owner who was killed wants justice</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/local-community-activist-celebrates-black-fatherhood-battles-stereotypes" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_7391604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_7391604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_7391604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_7391604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_7391604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Local community activist celebrates black fatherhood, battles stereotypes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/death-rates-due-to-suicide-drugs-and-alcohol-skyrocket-in-the-us" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/suicide_1560397661184_7391480_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/suicide_1560397661184_7391480_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/suicide_1560397661184_7391480_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/suicide_1560397661184_7391480_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/suicide_1560397661184_7391480_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Death rates due to suicide, drugs, and alcohol skyrocket in the U.S.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/st-louis-blues-beat-boston-bruins-4-1-in-game-7-for-their-first-stanley-cup-title" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Louis&#x20;Blues&#x20;celebrate&#x20;a&#x20;third&#x20;period&#x20;goal&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Boston&#x20;Bruins&#x20;in&#x20;Game&#x20;Seven&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;NHL&#x20;Stanley&#x20;Cup&#x20;Final&#x20;at&#x20;TD&#x20;Garden&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Boston&#x2c;&#x20;Massachusetts&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rich&#x20;Gagnon&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup title</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/swat-deployed-to-home-armed-man-barricaded-inside" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SWAT deployed to home, armed man barricaded inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/family-of-food-truck-owner-who-was-killed-wants-justice" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of food truck owner who was killed wants justice</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 