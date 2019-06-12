< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. University: Return of donor's money 'never' about abortion University: Return of donor's money 'never' about abortion 08 2019 10:17PM By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 12 2019 03:14PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 08 2019 10:17PM CDT fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412308449" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - University of Alabama officials have released a selection of emails to back up their contention that their decision to return a record $26.5 million donation had nothing to do with the donor's highly publicized call for a boycott in response to the state's new, near-total abortion ban.</p> <p>Instead, the emails suggest the relationship between the university and Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. had already soured before he called the boycott, and the university was already moving to return his record donation before he spoke out.</p> <p>The university said Culverhouse Jr., a 70-year-old Florida real estate investor who pledged the record-setting gift in September, attempted to influence student admissions, scholarship awards, the hiring and firing of faculty and the employment status of the law school dean.</p> <p>Culverhouse has said repeatedly that the university's decision to return his money was retribution for his call for a boycott of the university over the restrictive abortion legislation.</p> <p>The university said it wanted to "set the record straight."</p> <p>"Our decision was never about the issue of abortion," read a statement released Sunday alongside the emails. "The donor's continuing effort to rewrite history by injecting one of society's most emotional, divisive issues into the decision is especially distasteful."</p> <p>Culverhouse, however, said the emails selectively released by the university only tell part of the story, adding that he believed the issues raised in the emails had been resolved. He said he continues to believe the university is lying about the motivation for the decision and argued that at least one email included was "fabricated" to appear as though university officials decided to return his money earlier than they claim.</p> <p>"There's too much coincidental and inconsistent behavior for me to buy anything Alabama says," Culverhouse said. "I specialize in white collar criminal work. I've seen these kinds of documents before. The minute I looked at it I burst out laughing."</p> <p>According to the emails, on May 25 - four days before Culverhouse called for the boycott - Chancellor Finis St. John IV authorized a university lawyer to prepare an outline of what needed to be done to return the gift, writing: "We need to do this immediately because it will only get worse."</p> <p>Culverhouse said he believed this email was "manufactured."</p> <p>University spokeswoman Kellee Reinhart said the university was "completely comfortable allowing the record to speak for itself" and had nothing else to add.</p> <p>The matter erupted publicly on May 29 when Culverhouse urged the boycott, saying: "I don't want anybody to go to that law school, especially women, until the state get its act together."</p> <p>He spoke after state lawmakers passed legislation making abortion at any stage of pregnancy a crime punishable by 10 years to life in prison for the provider, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law, set to take effect in November, is the most hardline of the anti-abortion measures enacted this year as states emboldened by the new conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court take aim at Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.</p> <p>Hours later, the university announced it was considering giving Culverhouse his money back after officials said he repeated "numerous demands about the operations" of the law school. They emphatically denied the decision had anything to do with the abortion comments. The university did not elaborate any further until it released the emails Sunday.</p> <p>Culverhouse did not attend Alabama, but his parents did, and the business school bears the name of Hugh Culverhouse Sr., a wealthy tax lawyer and developer who owned the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the younger Culverhouse's record-setting donation the law school was renamed after him but his name was stripped from the school Friday when the trustees also voted to return his money.</p> <p>According to the emails provided by the university, Culverhouse wrote that the school's president was "unprepared" to deal with a gift of his size and repeatedly referred to the head of the law school Mark Brandon as a "small town, insecure dean" frightened by the "outside world."</p> <p>The May 25 email from St. John that appears to call for a full refund followed at least a week of heated back-and-forth exchanges between Culverhouse and university officials over the administration of the law school, including disagreements over the number of admitted students, his ability to freely sit in on classes, his wish to fire 10 law school professors and the finalists selected for a constitutional law professorship he endowed.</p> <p>"I wanted a renowned Constitutional law professor. Someone to make academic waves ... All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Help identify suspect in shooting of 1-year-old child in Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 01:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say an unidentified man who shot a 1-year-old child in Houston last month was wearing a security guard uniform at the time.</p><p>Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the May 1 shooting.</p><p>The baby was shot on South Braeswood Boulevard while in the father’s car.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suv-crashes-into-restaurant-in-southeast-houston" title="SUV crashes into restaurant in southeast Houston" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/vlcsnap-2019-06-12-12h23m25s183_1560360542197_7388039_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/vlcsnap-2019-06-12-12h23m25s183_1560360542197_7388039_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/vlcsnap-2019-06-12-12h23m25s183_1560360542197_7388039_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/vlcsnap-2019-06-12-12h23m25s183_1560360542197_7388039_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/vlcsnap-2019-06-12-12h23m25s183_1560360542197_7388039_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SUV crashes into restaurant in southeast Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least one person has died after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in southeast Houston.</p><p>Police are on the scene of the crash near MLK Boulvard and Griggs Road.</p><p>The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/city-council-votes-to-reverse-220-firefighter-layoffs" title="City council votes to reverse 220 firefighter layoffs" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/21/firefighters_1555905475822_7138194_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/21/firefighters_1555905475822_7138194_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/21/firefighters_1555905475822_7138194_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/21/firefighters_1555905475822_7138194_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/21/firefighters_1555905475822_7138194_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>City council votes to reverse 220 firefighter layoffs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:22AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Houston City Council officially voted on Wednesday to reverse 220 firefighter layoffs and demotions after a judge ruled Proposition B unconstitutional last month.</p><p>Proposition B is the voter approved measure that grants Houston firefighters the same pay as police of corresponding rank and seniority.</p><p>The implementation of it has been controversial, leading to debate between Mayor Sylvester Turner, the City Council and the Firefighters Union.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i 