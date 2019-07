- A two-year-old girl shot in the head during a drive by is expected to survive, according to Houston Police.

New surveillance video shows police arriving to the Rockridge Springs Apartments in the Greenspoint area looking for the scene of a shooting early Friday morning. An officer eventually stops near Benmar Drive and City View Place after spotting bullet casings.

Police say the mother took the girl to Houston Northwest Medical Center. There, a security guard alerted police that a toddler was shot. The child was later flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she underwent surgery.