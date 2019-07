- A two-vehicle accident on I-45 northbound north of Willis at Calvary Road has left an 8-year-old dead and a 2-year-old transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two adults were injured, one female was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, a Conroe family was heading to Huntsville State Park north on I-45 between Longstreet and Calvary Road. They were traveling in the middle lane when what witnesses describe as an 18-wheeler changed lanes from the right lane to the center lane.

Witnesses said the Toyota Tundra had plenty of clearance however the driver of the Tundra went to the left lane. In that lane was a Nissan Titan also traveling northbound. That driver clopped the Toyota causing the Toyota to go out of control and start flipping.

The Nissan hit the wall, the male driver and female passenger were uninjured. The Toyota flipped into the ditch ejecting a 24-year-old female, an 8-year-old female, and a 2-year-old male. The 45-year-old male driver was transported to Conroe Regional in stable condition, a 47-year-old front seat passenger was transported to Conroe Regional in stable condition. A 2-year-old female who is believed to have been in a child seat crawled out of the vehicle. She was transported to Conroe Regional in stable condition. The 24-year-old female who was ejected was transported to Conroe Regional in critical condition. The 2-year-old male who was ejected was flown to Memorial Hermann in Houston in critical condition. The 8-year-old female who was ejected was to be flown on PHI but was transported by ground to Conroe Regional where the child was pronounced deceased.

Even though the crash is in Willis City Limits, DPS was asked to work the crash. The Montgomery County District Attorneys Office is assisting in the investigation.

As the freeway reopened at 3:00 p.m. with traffic backed up to League Line Road, a motorist decided to try to beat traffic by traveling at a high rate of speed on the shoulder. That vehicle flipped at Calvary Road once again closing lanes of the freeway. DPS Montgomery County was assisted by Walker County DPS on the crash. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

Two medical helicopters and multiple Fire and EMS units were on scene.

This is a developing story.