- Two Texas City ISD campuses are releasing early due to a water main break.

Both La Marque High School (LMHS) and La Marque Middle School (LMMS) are impacted.

School officials the busted water main will not be able to be fixed quickly, so they will have an early dismissal for students.

LMMS will dismiss at 10:15 a.m.

LMHS will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

School buses will be doing their regular runs.