- At 6:08 p.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to a reported shooting after teenagers attempted to break into a vehicle at South Mason Road and Highland Knolls Drive in Cinco Ranch.

Witnesses saw three people exit a sedan that had bullet holes in the back right passenger door. They attempted to break into a vehicle and the homeowner chased after the suspects.

He originally thought he lost the suspects but then found them. An exchange of gunfire occurred.

Officers located the suspects' vehicle and pulled the vehicle over. An 18-year-old, 16-year-old, and 15-year-old were in the vehicle. The 15-year-old was shot in the leg.

One suspect was transported by ambulance and the two others were arrested.