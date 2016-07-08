< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - At 6:08 p.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to a reported shooting after teenagers attempted to break into a vehicle at South Mason Road and Highland Knolls Drive in Cinco Ranch.

Witnesses saw three people exit a sedan that had bullet holes in the back right passenger door. They attempted to break into a vehicle and the homeowner chased after the suspects. </p> <p>He originally thought he lost the suspects but then found them. An exchange of gunfire occurred.<br /> Officers located the suspects' vehicle and pulled the vehicle over. An 18-year-old, 16-year-old, and 15-year-old were in the vehicle. Maleah Davis died from homicidal violence

Two teens arrested, one shot in leg after attempted car burglary

Posted Jun 29 2019 11:40PM CDT

By FOX 26 Houston staff

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - At 6:08 p.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to a reported shooting after teenagers attempted to break into a vehicle at South Mason Road and Highland Knolls Drive in Cinco Ranch.

Witnesses saw three people exit a sedan that had bullet holes in the back right passenger door. They attempted to break into a vehicle and the homeowner chased after the suspects.

He originally thought he lost the suspects but then found them. An exchange of gunfire occurred.

Officers located the suspects' vehicle and pulled the vehicle over. An 18-year-old, 16-year-old, and 15-year-old were in the vehicle. The 15-year-old was shot in the leg.

One suspect was transported by ambulance and the two others were arrested. The death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis was caused by "homicidal violence", according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Maleah's remains were found on a roadside in Arkansas on May 31, nearly a month after she was reported missing from Houston.

Authorities were able to find the remains just hours after Derion Vence, Maleah Davis' mother's ex-fiance, confessed to Quanell X that Maleah is dead. He said it was an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas. Mayoral candidate Dwight Boykins apologizes for comments made to a group of teens

Posted Jun 29 2019 09:08PM CDT

By FOX 26 Houston staff

City councilman and mayoral candidate Dwight Boykins is apologizing after speaking to a group of teens.

The Youth Advocacy Summit happened on Friday and Boykins tells FOX 26 he was asked to speak. During the event, he allegedly made some remarks about girls and how they should "keep their legs closed."

Boykins was confronted about the comments afterwards and he says he apologized. Amber Alert active for two El Paso boys

Posted Jun 29 2019 10:08PM CDT

By FOX 26 Houston staff

El Paso police are searching for 8-year-old Leonardo Ortega, and 2-year-old Matias Carrillo.

Leonardo is a white male standing three feet 9 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a white shirt, white underwear, and navy blue crocs.

Matias is also a white male standing three feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a gray onesie. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amber Alert active for two El Paso boys</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>El Paso police are searching for 8-year-old Leonardo Ortega, and 2-year-old Matias Carrillo.</p><p>Leonardo is a white male standing three feet 9 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a white shirt, white underwear, and navy blue crocs.</p><p>Matias is also a white male standing three feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. Most Recent

Amber Alert active for two El Paso boys

Mayoral candidate Dwight Boykins apologizes for comments made to a group of teens

Houston Spaceport celebrates the beginning of development with ground-breaking ceremony

Highly regarded TSU debate coach turns 100 years old

Florida drivers among the worst in the country, study finds https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/amberalert3_1561864091146_7457715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/amberalert3_1561864091146_7457715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/amberalert3_1561864091146_7457715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Amber Alert active for two El Paso boys</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/mayoral-candidate-dwight-boykins-apologizes-for-comments-made-to-a-group-of-teens" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/boykins_1561860440653_7457706_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/boykins_1561860440653_7457706_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/boykins_1561860440653_7457706_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/boykins_1561860440653_7457706_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/boykins_1561860440653_7457706_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayoral candidate Dwight Boykins apologizes for comments made to a group of teens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-spaceport-celebrates-the-beginning-of-development-with-ground-breaking-ceremony" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/spaceport_1561856009285_7457609_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/spaceport_1561856009285_7457609_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/spaceport_1561856009285_7457609_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/spaceport_1561856009285_7457609_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/spaceport_1561856009285_7457609_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston Spaceport celebrates the beginning of development with ground-breaking ceremony</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/highly-regarded-tsu-debate-coach-turns-100-years-old" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/drfreeman_1561853196780_7457458_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/drfreeman_1561853196780_7457458_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/drfreeman_1561853196780_7457458_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/drfreeman_1561853196780_7457458_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/29/drfreeman_1561853196780_7457458_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Highly regarded TSU debate coach turns 100 years old</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-drivers-among-the-worst-in-the-country-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Houston Spaceport celebrates the beginning of development with ground-breaking ceremony

Highly regarded TSU debate coach turns 100 years old

Florida drivers among the worst in the country, study finds 