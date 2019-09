- Houston police are responding to a shooting call that left two people dead.

It happened around 7:02 p.m. in the 5000 block of Idaho near Radial.

A male and female were sitting in a vacant lot. Another male walked up with a pistol and shot the male. The woman ran to the end of the street with the suspect chasing her down and shooting her as well.

There is currently no description of the suspect, and he remains at large.

The medical examiner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

This is a developing story.