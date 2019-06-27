< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Twitter ruling stating Trump can't ban critics disappoints Justice Department By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 09 2019 03:12PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 03:16PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/twitter-ruling-stating-trump-can-t-ban-critics-disappoints-justice-department" addthis:title="Twitter ruling stating Trump can't ban critics disappoints Justice Department"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417117642.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417117642");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417117642-415144123"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Donald Trump on Twitter." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Donald Trump on Twitter.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417117642-415144123" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Donald Trump on Twitter." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Donald Trump on Twitter.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/twitter-ruling-stating-trump-can-t-ban-critics-disappoints-justice-department">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417117642" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on a federal court ruling that President Donald Trump can't ban critics from his Twitter account (all times local):</p> <p>2:30 p.m.</p> <p>The Justice Department says it is exploring possible next steps after a federal appeals court ruled President Donald Trump can't ban critics from his Twitter account.</p> <p>Justice Department spokesperson Kelly Laco said Tuesday that the agency is disappointed with the decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.</p> <p>A three-judge panel agreed with a lower court judge who said Trump violates the First Amendment when he blocks critics.</p> <p>But Laco says in an email that "President Trump's decision to block users from his personal twitter account does not violate the First Amendment."</p> <p>The Knight First Amendment Institute brought the case. A staff attorney says about 75 individuals have been unblocked since the ruling.</p> <p>Attorney Katie Fallow says another 30 or so remain blocked, in part because the Justice Department has required individuals to cite the offending tweet.</p> <p>___</p> <p>10:30 a.m.</p> <p>A federal appeals court says President Donald Trump can't ban critics from his Twitter account.</p> <p>The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Tuesday.</p> <p>A three-judge panel agreed with a lower court judge who said Trump violates the First Amendment when he blocks critics.</p> <p>The ruling came in a case brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/texas-billionaire-ross-perot-dies-at-age-89" title="Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89" data-articleId="417047013" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Former_presidential_candidate_Ross_Perot_0_7494246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Former_presidential_candidate_Ross_Perot_0_7494246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Former_presidential_candidate_Ross_Perot_0_7494246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Former_presidential_candidate_Ross_Perot_0_7494246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Former_presidential_candidate_Ross_Perot_0_7494246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX's Casey Stegall reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:43AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texas businessman, philanthropist and former politician Ross Perot has died. He was 89.</p><p>The self-made billionaire who rose from a childhood of depression-era poverty and twice ran for president lost his battle with cancer early Tuesday at his Dallas home.</p><p>The Perot family released a statement saying he was surrounded by loved ones at his passing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-woman-picked-her-nose-stuck-unwashed-hands-in-ice-cream-police-say" title="Florida woman picked her nose, stuck unwashed hands in ice cream, police say" data-articleId="417071660" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida woman picked her nose, stuck unwashed hands in ice cream, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:29AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A St. Petersburg woman was arrested for sticking her unwashed hands and spitting in ice cream at an Indian Shores ice cream shop, police said.</p><p>Indian Shores police arrested 66-year-old Jung Soon Wypcha after she was seen in surveillance video tampering with ice cream and supplies at Lu Lu’s Ice Cream and Candy Shop on at least three days in June, they said. </p><p>On June 17, police said she used “the bathroom with the door wide open” five times and didn’t wash her hands. Wypcha then walked to a freezer storing organic ice cream, opened ice cream containers, and placed her hands in them, police said. Investigators said surveillance video showed her picking her nose and sticking her hands in the ice cream, and another video showed her spitting into the ice cream containers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/robbery-suspect-killed-in-north-harris-county-shooting" title="Robbery suspect killed in north Harris County shooting" data-articleId="417019050" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Robbery_suspect_killed_in_north_Harris_C_0_7492283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Deneige Broom" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Robbery suspect killed in north Harris County shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:36AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (FOX 26) — Deputies are investigating an apparent robbery and shooting that resulted in the death of a male suspect and an injury to a male who may have been acting in self-defense.</p><p>The shooting was reported at around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on Trevor Way near Parramatta Lane in north Harris County.</p><p>One wounded male was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest where he was later pronounced dead. A second male was taken to the same hospital with a leg wound and may have been robbed by the male who died. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bunny-found-alive-in-river-with-rope-and-anchor-tied-around-its-neck"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police said Monday that a juvenile will face animal cruelty charges after a rabbit was rescued from a river with a rope tied around her neck and a 5-pound weight attached to it on Sunday. (Photo Courtesy: Lt. Chad Shevlin/ Raymond Police Department)" title="bunny THUMB_1562699055772.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Bunny found alive in river with rope and anchor tied around its neck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bible-tax-publishers-fear-bible-shortage-if-trumps-new-tariffs-go-into-effect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Christian woman reading the Holy Bible. (Photo by: Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Bible Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>‘Bible tax': Publishers fear Bible shortage if Trump's new tariffs go into effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/toddler-died-in-fall-from-cruise-ship-after-grandfather-thought-window-was-closed-attorney-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Chloe%20side%20by%20side_1562702903015.jpg_7495803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chloe, 18 months, is shown in an undated family photo, alongside a provided image of the windows on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship. (Photo credit: Provided via Attorney Michael Winkleman of Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman)" title="Chloe side by side_1562702903015.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Toddler died in fall from cruise ship after grandfather thought window was closed, attorney says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/gender-reveal-goes-horribly-wrong-car-catches-on-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Gender_reveal_goes_horribly_wrong__car_c_0_7495677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gender_reveal_goes_horribly_wrong__car_c_0_20190709190831"/> </figure> <h3>Gender reveal goes horribly wrong, car catches on fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bunny-found-alive-in-river-with-rope-and-anchor-tied-around-its-neck" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/bunny%20THUMB_1562699055772.jpg_7495468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;said&#x20;Monday&#x20;that&#x20;a&#x20;juvenile&#x20;will&#x20;face&#x20;animal&#x20;cruelty&#x20;charges&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;rabbit&#x20;was&#x20;rescued&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;river&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;rope&#x20;tied&#x20;around&#x20;her&#x20;neck&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;5-pound&#x20;weight&#x20;attached&#x20;to&#x20;it&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Chad&#x20;Shevlin&#x2f;&#x20;Raymond&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bunny found alive in river with rope and anchor tied around its neck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/twitter-ruling-stating-trump-can-t-ban-critics-disappoints-justice-department" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/27/D%20Trump_1561661478791.jpg_7450957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;on&#x20;Twitter&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twitter ruling stating Trump can't ban critics disappoints Justice Department</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bible-tax-publishers-fear-bible-shortage-if-trumps-new-tariffs-go-into-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Bible%20Banner_Getty_1562702022390.jpg_7495479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Christian&#x20;woman&#x20;reading&#x20;the&#x20;Holy&#x20;Bible&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Godong&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Bible tax': Publishers fear Bible shortage if Trump's new tariffs go into effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/toddler-died-in-fall-from-cruise-ship-after-grandfather-thought-window-was-closed-attorney-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Chloe%20side%20by%20side_1562702903015.jpg_7495803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Chloe%20side%20by%20side_1562702903015.jpg_7495803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Chloe%20side%20by%20side_1562702903015.jpg_7495803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Chloe%20side%20by%20side_1562702903015.jpg_7495803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Chloe%20side%20by%20side_1562702903015.jpg_7495803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chloe&#x2c;&#x20;18&#x20;months&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;family&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;provided&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;windows&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Royal&#x20;Caribbean&#x20;cruise&#x20;ship&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;via&#x20;Attorney&#x20;Michael&#x20;Winkleman&#x20;of&#x20;Lipcon&#x2c;&#x20;Margulies&#x2c;&#x20;Alsina&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Winkleman&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toddler died in fall from cruise ship after grandfather thought window was closed, attorney says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/gender-reveal-goes-horribly-wrong-car-catches-on-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Gender_reveal_goes_horribly_wrong__car_c_0_7495677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Gender_reveal_goes_horribly_wrong__car_c_0_7495677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Gender_reveal_goes_horribly_wrong__car_c_0_7495677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Gender_reveal_goes_horribly_wrong__car_c_0_7495677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Gender_reveal_goes_horribly_wrong__car_c_0_7495677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gender href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a 