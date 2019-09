- The world is getting a first look at the damage left behind by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Helicopter footage shows the devastation to the Abaco Islands. Homes and buildings ripped apart, fields covered in debris, Dorian is the most powerful storm on record to ever hit the islands. At least five people are dead, and that number is expected to rise.

An estimated 13,000 houses in Grand Bahama and Abaco are believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed.

There is a large group of Texas Southern University students who are from the Bahamas. On Tuesday, they gathered on campus to pray for their families back home.