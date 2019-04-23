< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/logo-fox-26-houston-kriv-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-alt-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 85°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/boy-with-rare-cancer-hopes-to-meet-chris-brown"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/chrisbrowncancer_1561085061551_7428851_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Boy with rare cancer hopes to meet Chris Brown"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/boy-with-rare-cancer-hopes-to-meet-chris-brown">Boy with rare cancer hopes to meet Chris Brown</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings">Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/study-finds-that-people-are-more-likely-to-return-lost-wallet-if-it-contains-money"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Study finds that people are more likely to return lost wallet if it contains money"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/study-finds-that-people-are-more-likely-to-return-lost-wallet-if-it-contains-money">Study finds that people are more likely to return lost wallet if it contains money</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/earwax-clump-clogging-entire-ear-canal-removed-from-patient-look-at-that"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489_7428333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Earwax clump clogging entire ear canal removed from patient: 'Look at that!'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/earwax-clump-clogging-entire-ear-canal-removed-from-patient-look-at-that">Earwax clump clogging entire ear canal removed from patient: 'Look at that!'</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/boy-with-rare-cancer-hopes-to-meet-chris-brown">Boy with rare cancer hopes to meet Chris Brown</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings">Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/study-finds-that-people-are-more-likely-to-return-lost-wallet-if-it-contains-money">Study finds that people are more likely to return lost wallet if it contains money</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/earwax-clump-clogging-entire-ear-canal-removed-from-patient-look-at-that">Earwax clump clogging entire ear canal removed from patient: 'Look at that!'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/beautiful-on-a-budget-diy-wedding-cake-sourced-from-costco-trader-joes-only-cost-50">‘Beautiful on a budget': DIY wedding cake sourced from Costco, Trader Joe's only cost $50</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/veterinarians-find-19-baby-pacifiers-in-bulldogs-stomach">Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers in bulldog's stomach</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=78022579"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3640_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3640"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3640_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3640_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413912655'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE_1.5"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7715_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7715_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413912655'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413912655" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413912655" data-article-version="1.0">Trump claims his support among Latino voters is rising</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413912655" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Trump claims his support among Latino voters is rising&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/trump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1" data-title="Trump claims his support among Latino voters is rising" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/trump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1" addthis:title="Trump claims his support among Latino voters is rising"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413912655.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413912655");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413912655-402808818"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413912655-402808818" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/trump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413912655" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is claiming that his policies to stop illegal immigration are helping his standing with Latino voters, and he is taking credit for uniting families who were separated at the border.</p><p>Trump made the statements in a sometimes combative interview airing Thursday on the Spanish-language network Telemundo.</p><p>Trump said Hispanics want toughness at the border and his poll numbers with the increasingly important voting bloc have "gone way up" because he's delivered.</p><p>"They don't want people coming and taking their jobs," Trump said. "They don't want criminals to come because they understand the border."</p><p>The most recent AP-NORC poll conducted in mid-June showed Trump with 26 percent support among Hispanics. The White House did not provide supporting polls for Trump's claim.</p><p>The president also said his administration inherited a practice of separating families from the Obama administration. "They separated. I put 'em together," Trump said.</p><p>"You did not," replied Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart. Diaz-Balart then said 2,800 children were united with their families after the administration instituted a zero-tolerance policy, prompting Trump to interrupt and state, "because I put 'em together."</p><p>Trump began separating families on a large scale in 2017 and made it general practice under a "zero tolerance" policy that was announced in May 2018 to criminally prosecute every adult who crossed the border illegally. More than 2,700 children had been separated from families when a federal judge halted the practice the following month. Nearly all have been reunited, but a government watchdog said in January that thousands more families were believed to have split earlier in the administration, which is currently trying to find them under court order. It has no precise count due to inadequate tracking systems at the time.</p><p>Obama separated families under limited circumstances, but Trump took it to an entirely new level by making it standard practice, sparking a massive international backlash. U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego forced Trump to revert to Obama's policy to separate families only in limited circumstances, like doubt about parentage, a parent's criminal record and concerns for a child's safety.</p><p>Trump also indicated Thursday he was "looking at" the $15 minimum wage that some Democratic presidential candidates are calling for on the campaign trail. But Trump said, "much more importantly," wages have gone up "tremendously" since he became president.</p><p>With the unemployment rate at 3.6%, the lowest since December 1969, employers are struggling to fill jobs and offering higher wages. That has pushed up pay for the lowest-paid one-quarter of workers more quickly than for everyone else since 2015. In April, the poorest 25% saw their paychecks increase 4.4% from a year earlier. Hourly pay for retail workers has risen 4.1% in the past year and 3.8% for hotel and restaurant employees. Manufacturing workers have seen pay rise 2.2% and construction workers, 3.2%.</p><p>__</p><p><em>The Associate Press contributed to this story.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story413912655 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story413912655 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-413912655",i="relatedHeadlines-413912655",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7334_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7334"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7334_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7334_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413912655'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9931_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9931"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/recovery-underway-after-drowning-in-manvel" title="Body recovered after drowning at lake in Manvel" data-articleId="413868169" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Crews_find_body_of_man_who_drowned_in_Ma_0_7428489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Crews_find_body_of_man_who_drowned_in_Ma_0_7428489_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Crews_find_body_of_man_who_drowned_in_Ma_0_7428489_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Crews_find_body_of_man_who_drowned_in_Ma_0_7428489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Crews_find_body_of_man_who_drowned_in_Ma_0_7428489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body recovered after drowning at lake in Manvel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Twin Lakes RV Resort is a popular spot in Manvel for swimming and diving. It has a 31 acre aquifer-fed lake that's 50 feet deep.</p><p>Authorities say there was a group of 12-15 young adults swimming on Thursday afternoon off of Highway 6 in Manvel at Twin Lakes RV Resort when one 24-year-old man tried to swim to a large yellow floating device.</p><p>Two jumped in to help him when they saw that he was becoming fatigued, but with no success after they lost sight of him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/8-year-old-in-critical-condition-after-hit-and-run" title="8-year-old in critical condition after hit and run" data-articleId="413906132" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hitrun_1561081140289_7428462_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hitrun_1561081140289_7428462_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hitrun_1561081140289_7428462_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hitrun_1561081140289_7428462_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hitrun_1561081140289_7428462_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>8-year-old in critical condition after hit and run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 8-year-old female was struck at Bissonnet and Hodge's Bend. Authorities are looking for an older, dark gray Nissan Altima with damage to its windshield. </p><p>The driver ran a stop sign, struck her, and did not stop. The child is in critical condition.</p><p>Update: Suspect vehicle pics via @FBISDPolice #HouNews pic.twitter.com/LYZBuoTNUt</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/practice-water-safety-and-prevent-drownings-during-the-summer-season" title="Practice water safety and prevent drownings during the summer season" data-articleId="413910632" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Practice water safety and prevent drownings during the summer season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As temperatures rise in Houston and many families head to the pool or beach, accidental deaths rise. Rip currents, falls, and unattended children can all be a cause for a sudden tragedy.</p><p>Water safety and swim skills are incredibly important to prevent drowning in both children and adults. Knowing what to do if you can't swim in fall in, or if a rip current takes hold can be the difference between life and death.</p><p>The Houston Health Department has many tips and advice for preventing an accidental drowning, as well as resources for water safety and drowning prevention.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/boy-with-rare-cancer-hopes-to-meet-chris-brown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/chrisbrowncancer_1561085061551_7428851_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="chrisbrowncancer_1561085061551.png"/> </figure> <h3>Boy with rare cancer hopes to meet Chris Brown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An unidentified flying object is spotted by a navy pilot in a recently declassified video from the Department of Defense." title="DoD Navy UFO Banner_1561081265113.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-finds-that-people-are-more-likely-to-return-lost-wallet-if-it-contains-money"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In this file photo, twenty dollar bills sit in a wallet on August 29, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="840633624_1561077681832-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Study finds that people are more likely to return lost wallet if it contains money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/earwax-clump-clogging-entire-ear-canal-removed-from-patient-look-at-that"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489_7428333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The earwax was estimated it to be 3-centimeters long, which would have taken up the patient's entire ear canal, but it was .5-centimeters shy of that measurement. (Photo Courtesy: Caters News Agency via Fox News)" title="CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Earwax clump clogging entire ear canal removed from patient: 'Look at that!'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413912655'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3533_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3533"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0977_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0977"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/trump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/23/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20042319_1556019122804.jpg_7145111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;presents&#x20;the&#x20;Medal&#x20;of&#x20;Honor&#x20;to&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x20;Staff&#x20;Sgt&#x2e;&#x20;Travis&#x20;W&#x2e;&#x20;Atkins&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;March&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;East&#x20;Room&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump claims his support among Latino voters is rising</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/practice-water-safety-and-prevent-drownings-during-the-summer-season" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Practice water safety and prevent drownings during the summer season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;unidentified&#x20;flying&#x20;object&#x20;is&#x20;spotted&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;navy&#x20;pilot&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;recently&#x20;declassified&#x20;video&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Defense&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/8-year-old-in-critical-condition-after-hit-and-run" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hitrun_1561081140289_7428462_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hitrun_1561081140289_7428462_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hitrun_1561081140289_7428462_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hitrun_1561081140289_7428462_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/hitrun_1561081140289_7428462_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>8-year-old in critical condition after hit and run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-finds-that-people-are-more-likely-to-return-lost-wallet-if-it-contains-money" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20wallet_1561077681832.jpg_7427551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;twenty&#x20;dollar&#x20;bills&#x20;sit&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;wallet&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Anselmo&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study finds that people are more likely to return lost wallet if it contains money</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3529_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3529_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413912655'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4231_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4231"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KRIV-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413912655');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4231_MOD-AD-KRIV_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413912655'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-ktxh">EEOC Public File (KTXH)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/2109956-story">Jobs at Fox 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6002",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6002\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1c5Zohz8epwt\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4231_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4231",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4231\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3640_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3640",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3640\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dtrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7715_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7715",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7715\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9931_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9931",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9931\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3529",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3529\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7334_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7334",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7334\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0814",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0814\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0977_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0977",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0977\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3533_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3533",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3533\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Ftrump-claims-his-support-among-latino-voters-is-rising-1"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1560487972000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script><script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"9 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- <ul style="list-style-type: none; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; overflow: hidden; border-style: none none solid; border-bottom-width: 5px; border-bottom-color: rgb(186, 0, 0); color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; background-color: rgb(239, 239, 239);"><li style="font-size: 1em; list-style-type: none; vertical-align: bottom; clear: both; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(86, 86, 86); border-top-width: 1px; border-top-style: dotted; border-top-color: rgb(188, 188, 188); background-color: transparent;"><p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:12px;"><strong>LINKS | </strong> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/7924407-story">CONTACT US</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC PUBLIC FILE</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC PUBLIC FILE</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/2109956-story">FOX 26/my 20 JOBS</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">PRIVACY POLICY</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">TERMS OF SERVICE</a> | <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">AD CHOICES</a> </span></p></li></ul><p class="copyright" style="text-align: center;">© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <span>All Rights Reserved.</span></p> --> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43962);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>