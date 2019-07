- The NASA Tram Tour is included in admission to Space Center Houston.

It gives visitors a chance to go on site at get a behind the scenes look at human space exploration at NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC).

People can visit the Mission Control Center or Historic Mission Control where JSC directed the Gemini and Apollo missions, as well as early space shuttle missions.

The third tour choice is the astronaut training facility, where astronauts train or current missions and future space vehicles are developed.