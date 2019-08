- DPS is on the scene of a train accident in Liberty County that happened around 3:55 p.m. near County Road 621 at Hwy 1960 in Dayton.

According to Liberty County Sheriff's Department officials, an Amtrak train hit an 18-wheeler. There are no reports of any major injuries or fatalities, but 19 people were treated for minor injuries.

Service on the Amtrak train was disrupted after it came into contact with a vehicle. At the time of the incident, 70 customers were on the train.

The train didn't derail, but sustained some damage. Customers are still on the train, which has power.

This is a developing story.