Featured Videos class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/petition-calls-for-mcdonalds-burger-king-to-eliminate-plastic-toys-from-kids-meals">Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/saturns-rings-will-be-visible-tuesday-night-as-it-makes-its-closest-pass-to-earth"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Saturn%20Banner_NASA_1562712371655.jpg_7496135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Saturn's rings will be visible Tuesday night as it makes its closest pass to Earth"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/saturns-rings-will-be-visible-tuesday-night-as-it-makes-its-closest-pass-to-earth">Saturn's rings will be visible Tuesday night as it makes its closest pass to Earth</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/victim-outraged-after-police-mailed-citation-to-assault-suspect-no-arrest-made"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/domesticviolence_1562716388061_7497125_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/victim-outraged-after-police-mailed-citation-to-assault-suspect-no-arrest-made">Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/congressman-introduces-bill-to-withhold-2026-world-cup-funds-until-uswnt-paid-equally"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_uswntchampionsfile_070919_1562711745083_7496379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/congressman-introduces-bill-to-withhold-2026-world-cup-funds-until-uswnt-paid-equally">Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/petition-calls-for-mcdonalds-burger-king-to-eliminate-plastic-toys-from-kids-meals">Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/saturns-rings-will-be-visible-tuesday-night-as-it-makes-its-closest-pass-to-earth">Saturn's rings will be visible Tuesday night as it makes its closest pass to Earth</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/victim-outraged-after-police-mailed-citation-to-assault-suspect-no-arrest-made">Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/congressman-introduces-bill-to-withhold-2026-world-cup-funds-until-uswnt-paid-equally">Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/best-drinks-to-stay-hydrated-in-summer-heat">Best drinks to stay hydrated in summer heat</a></li> <li><a <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=78022579"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Traffic incident on South Loop results in shooting
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 09 2019 08:17PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 09:28PM CDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Traffic incident on South Loop results in shooting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/traffic-incident-on-south-loop-results-in-shooting" data-title="Traffic incident on South Loop results in shooting" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/traffic-incident-on-south-loop-results-in-shooting" addthis:title="Traffic incident on South Loop results in shooting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417173043.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417173043");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417173043-417173378"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/southloopshooting_1562721607791_7497326_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/southloopshooting_1562721607791_7497326_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/southloopshooting_1562721607791_7497326_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/southloopshooting_1562721607791_7497326_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/southloopshooting_1562721607791_7497326_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417173043-417173378" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/southloopshooting_1562721607791_7497326_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/southloopshooting_1562721607791_7497326_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/southloopshooting_1562721607791_7497326_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/southloopshooting_1562721607791_7497326_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/southloopshooting_1562721607791_7497326_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/traffic-incident-on-south-loop-results-in-shooting">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417173043" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - At about 7:30 p.m. this evening, southwest Houston patrol officers were dispatched to Almeda and South Loop on reports of a shooting.</p><p>Upon arrival, they found an adult male had been shot and transported to hospital, where he is in surgery.</p><p>There was an incident on the South Loop, either a road rage or a hit and run accident, that led to both parties at the gas station.</p><p>Once they got there, there was a male and a female at the gas station, and a confrontation in the parking lot. At that point, the female called her boyfriend and a friend and they came to the location.</p><p>At that point, there was an altercation between the boyfriend and the male that had been involved in the incident on the freeway. That male felt threatened and fired one shot and struck the boyfriend. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Texas_billionaire_Ross_Perot_dies_at_age_0_7496812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Texas_billionaire_Ross_Perot_dies_at_age_0_7496812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Texas_billionaire_Ross_Perot_dies_at_age_0_7496812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Texas_billionaire_Ross_Perot_dies_at_age_0_7496812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Texas_billionaire_Ross_Perot_dies_at_age_0_7496812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shaun Rabb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texas businessman, philanthropist and former politician Ross Perot has died.</p><p>The self-made billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president died of leukemia early Tuesday at his Dallas home surrounded by his family, family spokesman James Fuller said. He was 89.</p><p>The Perot family released a statement saying he was surrounded by loved ones at his passing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/victim-outraged-after-police-mailed-citation-to-assault-suspect-no-arrest-made" title="Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made" data-articleId="417155085" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Baytown_Police_issue_man_a_ticket_for_as_0_7495995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Baytown_Police_issue_man_a_ticket_for_as_0_7495995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Baytown_Police_issue_man_a_ticket_for_as_0_7495995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Baytown_Police_issue_man_a_ticket_for_as_0_7495995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Baytown_Police_issue_man_a_ticket_for_as_0_7495995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Baytown woman is recovering after being assaulted by her ex boyfriend, but now her family says they’re outraged to find out the ex wasn’t arrested. He was simply mailed a citation.</p><p>Victor Vasquez Bejarano is a convicted felon with a long criminal history. Elizabeth Georgy broke up with him about three weeks ago after he’d been abusive. When he returned to her home on Saturday to drop off some belongings, she says he punched her in the face again.</p><p>“He hit me so hard that I had to literally peel my lip off of my braces,” said Georgy. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/houston-police-investigating-after-person-struck-by-train-in-northeast-houston" title="Houston police investigating after person fatally struck by train in northeast Houston" data-articleId="417173348" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston police investigating after person fatally struck by train in northeast Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Houston Police Department is investigating after someone was fatally struck by a train in northeast Houston Tuesday night.</p><p>The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 10100 block of N. Wayside.</p><p>FOX 26 will have more details as they become available.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/petition-calls-for-mcdonalds-burger-king-to-eliminate-plastic-toys-from-kids-meals"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919_1562716724020_7497126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A McDonald's Happy Meal with a toy is shown in a file photo. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)" title="getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/saturns-rings-will-be-visible-tuesday-night-as-it-makes-its-closest-pass-to-earth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Saturn%20Banner_NASA_1562712371655.jpg_7496135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Saturn and its rings completely fill the field of view of Cassini's narrow angle camera in this natural color image taken on March 27, 2004. (Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute)" title="Saturn Banner_NASA_1562712371655.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Saturn's rings will be visible Tuesday night as it makes its closest pass to Earth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/victim-outraged-after-police-mailed-citation-to-assault-suspect-no-arrest-made"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/domesticviolence_1562716388061_7497125_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="domesticviolence_1562716388061.png"/> </figure> <h3>Victim outraged after police mailed citation to assault suspect, no arrest made</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/congressman-introduces-bill-to-withhold-2026-world-cup-funds-until-uswnt-paid-equally"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_uswntchampionsfile_070919_1562711745083_7496379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="All 28 members of the U.S Women's National Team celebrate their 2019 Women's World Cup win in France. (Photo by Jose Breton/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntchampionsfile_070919_1562711745083-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-police-investigating-after-person-struck-by-train-in-northeast-houston" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houston police investigating after person fatally struck by train in northeast Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/california-becomes-1st-state-to-offer-health-benefits-to-immigrants-in-country-illegally" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/03/13/Still0313_00009_1489445526873_2877231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California becomes 1st state to offer health benefits to immigrants in country illegally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/petition-calls-for-mcdonalds-burger-king-to-eliminate-plastic-toys-from-kids-meals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919_1562716724020_7497126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919_1562716724020_7497126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919_1562716724020_7497126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919_1562716724020_7497126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/getty_mcdonaldshappymealfile_070919_1562716724020_7497126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;McDonald&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Happy&#x20;Meal&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;toy&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Paul&#x20;Morris&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/emerald-lake-resort-in-porter-celebrates-national-nude-recreation-week-with-weeklong-events" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/nude_1562719966967_7497213_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/nude_1562719966967_7497213_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/nude_1562719966967_7497213_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/nude_1562719966967_7497213_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/nude_1562719966967_7497213_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Emerald Lake Resort in Porter celebrates National Nude Recreation Week with weeklong events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/saturns-rings-will-be-visible-tuesday-night-as-it-makes-its-closest-pass-to-earth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Saturn%20Banner_NASA_1562712371655.jpg_7496135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Saturn%20Banner_NASA_1562712371655.jpg_7496135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Saturn%20Banner_NASA_1562712371655.jpg_7496135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Saturn%20Banner_NASA_1562712371655.jpg_7496135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Saturn%20Banner_NASA_1562712371655.jpg_7496135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Saturn&#x20;and&#x20;its&#x20;rings&#x20;completely&#x20;fill&#x20;the&#x20;field&#x20;of&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;Cassini&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;narrow&#x20;angle&#x20;camera&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;natural&#x20;color&#x20;image&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2004&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;NASA&#x2f;JPL&#x2f;Space&#x20;Science&#x20;Institute&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Saturn's rings will be visible Tuesday night as it makes its closest pass to Earth</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 