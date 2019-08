- Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible double drowning off of Wigginsville Road in Conroe. It has been confirmed that two children have died.

Just after 6:00 p.m., a report came in of three missing children in the Grangerland area. A little after 7:00, two of the children were recovered from a pond by a paramedic who went in after them. Medics are still on the scene it is not known the status at this time.

Another child was transported in stable condition to Texas Children's as a precaution. The ages range from two to four years old.

This is a developing story.