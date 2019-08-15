This is a developing story.
Posted Aug 15 2019 08:59AM CDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 06:53PM CDT
The Texas Education Agency has released the state accountability ratings for the Houston Independent School District.
Schools are rated from an "A" to an "F" and have to receive at least a "D" to meet state standards.
Overall, the district received a "B" rating. Individually, 21 HISD schools had an overall rating of "F".
Posted Aug 15 2019 06:14PM CDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 09:16PM CDT
Critical report cards are out for Texas public schools, including accountability measurements for each campus in the state's largest district, Houston ISD.
First, the good news.
More than 92 percent of HISD's campuses earned a passing grade, including Kashmere High, which had received failing marks for the past eight years.
Posted May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 10:40PM CDT
