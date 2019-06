- Thousands flocked downtown for what may have been the most attended Pride Houston celebration ever. The parade wrapped up the celebration that began at City Hall, where Pride Houston was born 41 years ago.

"Our mission here at pride Houston is to open up to everybody in the community, LGBTQIA+ and allies, and to let everyone know it’s okay to be your authentic and true self," said Lo Roberts, the president of Pride Houston. "When it first started 41 years ago it was more of riot, it was more of a march, trying to open people’s eyes to the Civil Rights Act."

Now, it’s a celebration.

The day ends with the Pride Parade, and this year’s grand marshals are the most diverse in the parade's history.

Mayor Sylvester Turner showed his support, too.

"This is about equality, respect, appreciation and acknowledging that it doesn’t matter who you are who you love," Turner said. "What does matter is that in this city, we are diverse and we’re very inclusive."