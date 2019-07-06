< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story416691553" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416691553" data-article-version="1.0">Thieves with a gun target several northwest Houston neighborhoods</h1> </header> addthis:title="Thieves with a gun target several northwest Houston neighborhoods"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416691553.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416691553");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_416691553_416685200_152750"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_416691553_416685200_152750";this.videosJson='[{"id":"416685200","video":"581865","title":"Thieves%20target%20several%20northwest%20Houston%20neighborhoods","caption":"FOX%2026%20reporter%20Maria%20Salazar","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F06%2FThieves_target_several_northwest_Houston_0_7484851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F06%2FThieves_target_several_northwest_Houston_neighbo_581865_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657073754%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D7d4tKI92fK4DFaqadA3zBYIlXSA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fthieves-with-a-gun-target-several-northwest-houston-neighborhoods"}},"createDate":"Jul Jul 06 2019 09:15PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416691553_416685200_152750",video:"581865",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/Thieves_target_several_northwest_Houston_0_7484851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520reporter%2520Maria%2520Salazar",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/06/Thieves_target_several_northwest_Houston_neighbo_581865_1800.mp4?Expires=1657073754&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=7d4tKI92fK4DFaqadA3zBYIlXSA",eventLabel:"Thieves%20target%20several%20northwest%20Houston%20neighborhoods-416685200",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fthieves-with-a-gun-target-several-northwest-houston-neighborhoods"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/carjack_1562468929443_7484865_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/carjack_1562468929443_7484865_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/carjack_1562468929443_7484865_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/carjack_1562468929443_7484865_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/carjack_1562468929443_7484865_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416691553-416693689" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/carjack_1562468929443_7484865_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/carjack_1562468929443_7484865_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/carjack_1562468929443_7484865_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/carjack_1562468929443_7484865_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/carjack_1562468929443_7484865_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416691553" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - In northwest Houston, residents say their cameras have caught at least two young men breaking into cars. They believe the pair have hit up homes in the Oak Forest and Cole Creek Manor neighborhoods.</p> <p>One of the videos shows one of them pointing a gun while the other carefully removes a window and runs off with a backpack.</p> <p>Neighbors worry the pair may have picked up more guns since their crime spree began on Wednesday.</p> <p>One of the victims did not want to reveal his identity because he fears for his safety. His truck was broken into early Friday morning.</p> <p>He says that same night the thieves also broke into his neighbors cars -- taking a wallet and a gun.</p> <p>Just three miles away, Bea Garcia and her neighbors also believe the pair broke into their cars.</p> <p>"It was July 4. I got up in the morning to go to the grocery store and noticed my car door was ajar," Garcia recalled.</p> <p>She says her iPad was stolen and a neighbor also had his gun taken from his car.</p> <p>She is confident her car doors were locked.</p> <p>"I’m not really sure how they got in but I’m just really thankful that they didn’t break the windows so that I didn’t have to deal with that," Garcia added.</p> <p>The victims filed reports with the Houston Police Department and are saddened to see how young the thieves appear.</p> <p>They hope they will be stopped before they hurt someone with the gun.</p> <p>If you recognize the men, please <a href="https://crime-stoppers.org/">contact Crime Stoppers of Houston</a>. <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/Deputy_dies_of_medical_emergency_after_r_0_7484277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/Deputy_dies_of_medical_emergency_after_r_0_7484277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/Deputy_dies_of_medical_emergency_after_r_0_7484277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/Deputy_dies_of_medical_emergency_after_r_0_7484277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/Deputy_dies_of_medical_emergency_after_r_0_7484277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 Maria Salazar" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Harris County sheriff's deputy dies while responding to a stabbing, suffered unknown medical crisis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>, <span class="author">Maria Salazar, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 06:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Harris County Sheriff's Office is saddened to report the passing of Deputy Omar Diaz, age 39.</p><p>Deputy Diaz was on duty, assisting at the scene of an assault in the 7500 block of Stone Pine Lane on Saturday morning, when he fell ill. Deputy Diaz was taken to Northwest Hospital, where he died shortly thereafter at 8:22 a.m.</p><p>Diaz leaves behind a wife and daughter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/guitar-player-plays-the-star-spangled-banner-in-the-grand-canyon" title="Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon" data-articleId="416658995" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Guitar_player_plays__The_Star_Spangled_B_0_7484335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Guitar_player_plays__The_Star_Spangled_B_0_7484335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Guitar_player_plays__The_Star_Spangled_B_0_7484335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Guitar_player_plays__The_Star_Spangled_B_0_7484335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Guitar_player_plays__The_Star_Spangled_B_0_7484335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andrew Suggs plays the national anthem on his electric guitar in the Grand Canyon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 04:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 10:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (FOX 10) — A guitar player traveled to the Grand Canyon to pay tribute to America for the Fourth of July. </p><p>Andrew Suggs traveled to Northern Arizona on a camping trip, but also had a plan to pay tribute to America using one of its greatest treasures — playing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' on the edge of the Grand Canyon. </p><p>In the video released on his YouTube channel , Suggs stands on the edge of the canyon as his electric guitar echoes the national anthem. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/billionaire-jeffrey-epstein-arrested-in-ny-on-sex-charges" title="Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested in NY on sex charges" data-articleId="416693613" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-589140344_1562468228731_7484864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-589140344_1562468228731_7484864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-589140344_1562468228731_7484864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-589140344_1562468228731_7484864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-589140344_1562468228731_7484864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeff Epstein" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested in NY on sex charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday in New York on sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the 2000s, according to law enforcement officials.</p><p>Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain's Prince Andrew, and President Donald Trump, was taken into federal custody, according to two officials.</p><p>The officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending case.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> static-position" href="/home/thieves-with-a-gun-target-several-northwest-houston-neighborhoods"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/carjack_1562468929443_7484865_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="carjack_1562468929443.png"/> </figure> <h3>Thieves with a gun target several northwest Houston neighborhoods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mount-rushmore-memorial-to-begin-major-construction-project"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/06/Construction_on_Mount_Rushmore_National__0_7484711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 