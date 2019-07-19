< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. The proud 'children of Apollo' By Melissa Wilson, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 19 2019 08:28AM CDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 11:08AM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 11:38AM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419092599-419128067" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Children_of_Apollo_0_7534929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419092599" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines419092599' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/home/how-the-spacesuit-has-evolved-since-apollo-era"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Evolution_of_spacesuits_0_7534797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>The spacesuit evolution</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/a-look-at-nasa-s-future-missions-to-the-moon"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Returning_to_the_moon_0_7534646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>A look at NASA's future missions to the moon</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/apollo-11-mission-one-week-in-space"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Apollo_11_launched_50_years_ago_on_July__0_7524595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Apollo 11 Mission: One week in space</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/one-giant-leap-for-mankind-the-everyday-things-we-gained-from-going-to-the-moon"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo11_1563382342993_7529516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Apollo 11 contributed to our daily lives on Earth</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Remembering the Apollo 11 launch</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/nasa-s-johnson-space-center-celebrates-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-11-launch"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>NASA celebrates 50 years since Apollo 11 launch</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - What would it be like to have your dad spend months in space, walk on the moon, or man Mission Control?</p> <p>We caught up with the "children of Apollo," to find out how it ended up shaping their lives.</p> <p>It was fascinating to find out that it was such a positive experience, many of them ended up working in the space industry, as well.</p> <p>The late Eugene Cernan was the last astronaut to walk on the moon. He even wrote his daughter's initials in moon dust. It's still hard for Tracy Cernan Woolie to believe.</p> <p>"When I look back and I think goodness gracious here he was on this important mission. The last mission to the men. He's doing all this important stuff but yet he has time to sit, look at the earth, reflect and think about mom and I, and has time to think about me and write my initials there.</p> <p>You know that's kind of pretty, pretty amazing, but that's a tribute to the type of person he was," smiles Tracy.</p> <p>Tracy says she looked up to her dad when she was a little girl, and did get to visit to mission control a lot, but she really "got" what he did as an adult.</p> <p>"I don't believe I actually recognized the importance or significance of what was going on or what an impact in history that it was going to become, not until later in life," says Tracy.</p> <p>Tracy ended up working at Johnson Space Center and so did Jeannie Kranz and four of her siblings.</p> <p>She's the daughter of esteemed Gene Kranz, one of the best known flight directors of Mission Control.</p> <p>He directed Apollo 11 and helped save the crew of Apollo 13 during a dramatic explosion.</p> <p>Gene says his wife helped balance his family and career.</p> <p>"I was so embedded in the work, and fortunately I had a wife that really recognized that kind of responsibility," smiles Gene.</p> <p>His daughter, Jeannie, says she also never really "got" how important her dad's job was until adulthood, but she sure has fond memories of his missions.</p> <p>"For each of the missions, mom would make him a vest and I would draw or on computer paper. I'd draw the mission logo, and he'd take my version of the mission logo and that was when I was young but I really wasn't really aware the magnitude of what was going on," explains Jeannie.</p> <p>"I'd sit in the office, see things kids had given me, I was in touch with things I loved. I could look down and get in touch with the people I loved and respected me to challenge me to go back and do it again," reflects Gene.</p> <p>Gene would still take time for his family and shares hilarious memories of taking his family all over the country in a pop-up camper.</p> <p>"Dad was a combination between Chevy Chase and Ward Cleaver, all the way down to the wood-paneled station wagon on every trip - if not one major issue -several issues, but lots of great stories, stories you couldn't believe," laughs Jeannie.</p> <p>Jeff Carr has plenty of family stories to share, as well. He's another child of Apollo. He has worked in the aerospace industry for 30 years, even becoming the voice of Mission Control. He thinks back to when his family moved to Houston in 1966 for NASA.</p> <p>"I think the story of a southeast Texas cattle ranch becomes a virtual trailhead to space and a city grew up around it and kids and families and schools and churches grew up around it and the epicenter of this amazing human adventure that we're involved in is one of the greatest stories of Texas history and I hope that through the 50th anniversary celebrations we can remember that, we can capture that in ways that will encourage and embolden future generations to come," says Jeff.</p> <p>Jeff's dad is astronaut Gerald Carr, but his Apollo mission was canceled, because Congress cut funding.</p> <p>"He was reassigned to the Apollo Skylab program. More Home Stories Houston police officer arrested and relieved of duty in prostitution sting
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 18 2019 04:08PM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 05:52PM CDT
A Houston police officer was arrested and relieved of duty during a covert prostitution sting operation in Fort Bend County, according to court records.
The officer, Danny Le, posted a $500 bond after he was charged with one misdemeanor count of prostitution, Fort Bend County district court records show. <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 05:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Houston police officer was arrested and relieved of duty during a covert prostitution sting operation in Fort Bend County, according to court records.</p><p>The officer, Danny Le, posted a $500 bond after he was charged with one misdemeanor count of prostitution, Fort Bend County district court records show. </p><p>Le, sworn in 22 years ago, was assigned to downtown patrol division. Teen confesses to stabbing father to death
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 17 2019 07:39PM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 04:03PM CDT
A 17-year-old man is charged with murdering his father on Wednesday evening.
Houston police say Carlos Raushawn Cacho, 17, stabbed his father in the chest with a kitchen knife at their home on the 1300-block of Eldridge Parkway.
Carlos Colon Cacho, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. James Harden joins ownership group of Houston Dynamo & Houston Dash
By Mark Berman, FOX 26 Sports
Posted Jul 18 2019 10:30AM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 02:22PM CDT
According to NBA sources Houston Rockets superstar James Harden has joined the ownership group of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash franchises.
An official announcement that Harden is the newest member of the group is expected soon.
The 2018 NBA MVP joins the ownership group headed by Gabriel Brener, the majority owner of the MLS and the NWSL teams. Featured Videos
Pay it forward with back-to-school kits at Kroger
The proud 'children of Apollo'
How the spacesuit has evolved since Apollo-era
A look at NASA's future missions to the moon 