- The Montrose Center is breaking ground on its affordable senior independent living center at 2222 Cleburne Street.

The facility will have 112 one and two bedroom apartments for low income seniors and is LGBTQ affirmative.

The center will include a 1,600-square-foot clinic operated by Legacy Community Health.

The Montrose Center says senior in the LGBTQ community suffer from discrimination and one-third are either on or below the poverty level.

Eligible senior will pay no more than 30 percent of their income for rent.