<!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story425452247" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header"> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425452247" data-article-version="1.0">The 'chosen one'? <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - The "chosen one" says never mind.</p><p>President Donald Trump raised some eyebrows earlier this week when he glanced heavenward and referred to himself as "the chosen one" to take on China.</p><p>He took the comment back Friday.</p><p>When a reporter asked Trump what he had meant by referring to himself as the "chosen one," the president looked annoyed.</p><p>"You know exactly what I meant," Trump said. "It was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling. And a question like that is just fake news. <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Home Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/home/cassidy-stay-takes-the-stand-in-trial-of-man-she-watched-kill-her-family" title="Cassidy Stay takes the stand in trial of man she watched kill her family" data-articleId="425899779" >
<h4>Cassidy Stay takes the stand in trial of man she watched kill her family</h4> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Cassidy_Stay_takes_the_stand_in_trial_of_0_7620367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Cassidy_Stay_takes_the_stand_in_trial_of_0_7620367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Cassidy_Stay_takes_the_stand_in_trial_of_0_7620367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Cassidy_Stay_takes_the_stand_in_trial_of_0_7620367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Cassidy_Stay_takes_the_stand_in_trial_of_0_7620367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Damali Keith" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cassidy Stay takes the stand in trial of man she watched kill her family</h4> By <span class="author">Damali Keith, FOX 26 News</span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 07:15PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 07:17PM CDT</span></p>
<p>The lone survivor of a massacre took the stand to testify against her uncle who, admittedly, shot and killed her entire family. Cassidy Stay was just 15 when her parents and four siblings were killed inside their Spring home back in July 2014. She was also shot in the head that day and survived after pretending to be dead.</p><p>At least two jurors wiped tears as, now 20-year-old Cassidy told them her uncle Ronnie came to their Spring home, she answered the door and he pulled a gun on her. She says although she begged him not to hurt her family, he ultimately killed her parents and all four her siblings that summer day.</p><p>"It was just 'boom, boom, boom, boom' all in a row," Cassidy explained to the jury as she, in detail, described how her uncle Ron Haskell carried out a massacre inside her home in Spring, murdering her entire family.</p>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/sugar-land-police-search-for-woman-who-used-saw-to-break-into-botox-clinic" title="Sugar Land police search for woman who used saw to break into Botox clinic" data-articleId="425961948" >
<h4>Sugar Land police search for woman who used saw to break into Botox clinic</h4>
By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 06:26AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 11:14AM CDT</span></p>
<p>Sugar Land police are search for a woman who was captured on camera using a power tool to break into a Botox clinic.</p><p>The burglary happened Friday night at the Botox RN MD Spa.</p><p>When she couldn't open the door, police say the woman grabbed a grinding saw and used it to cut into the clinic's front door.</p>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" data-articleId="136787650" >
<h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4>
By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 06:11AM CDT</span></p>
<p>Warm and humid with a few morning showers, then scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 90s with a heat index up to 105.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App " Follow Me " option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> (Photo credit: Ruan Banhui/Visual China Group & Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/push-for-harris-co-jail-to-be-designated-polling-location-so-inmates-jail-employees-can-vote" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/28/The_push_for_Harris_Co__jail_to_be_a_des_0_7622069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/28/The_push_for_Harris_Co__jail_to_be_a_des_0_7622069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/28/The_push_for_Harris_Co__jail_to_be_a_des_0_7622069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/28/The_push_for_Harris_Co__jail_to_be_a_des_0_7622069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/28/The_push_for_Harris_Co__jail_to_be_a_des_0_7622069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Push for Harris Co. jail to be designated polling location, so inmates, jail employees can vote</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/trump-administration-ends-protection-for-migrant-medical-care" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty-one&#x20;adult&#x20;females&#x20;were&#x20;held&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;cell&#x20;designated&#x20;for&#x20;male&#x20;juveniles&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;capacity&#x20;for&#x20;40&#x20;observed&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;DHS&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Inspector&#x20;General&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;Border&#x20;Patrol&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Fort&#x20;Brown&#x20;Station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;OIG&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump administration ends protection for migrant medical care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/massachusetts-man-uses-roman-candle-to-kill-hornets-and-accidentally-sets-roof-on-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Hornets%20nest%20and%20fire%20extinguisher_1566999625834.jpg_7621871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Hornets%20nest%20and%20fire%20extinguisher_1566999625834.jpg_7621871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Hornets%20nest%20and%20fire%20extinguisher_1566999625834.jpg_7621871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Hornets%20nest%20and%20fire%20extinguisher_1566999625834.jpg_7621871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Hornets%20nest%20and%20fire%20extinguisher_1566999625834.jpg_7621871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;hornets&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;&#x20;nest&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;fire&#x20;extinguisher&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Ruan&#x20;Banhui&#x2f;Visual&#x20;China&#x20;Group&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Marcus&#x20;Yam&#x2f;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Times&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Massachusetts man uses Roman candle to kill hornets and accidentally sets roof on fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/hopskipdrive-ride-service-for-kids-launches-in-houston" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/28/HopSkipDrive__provides_transportation_fo_0_7621737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/28/HopSkipDrive__provides_transportation_fo_0_7621737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/28/HopSkipDrive__provides_transportation_fo_0_7621737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/28/HopSkipDrive__provides_transportation_fo_0_7621737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/28/HopSkipDrive__provides_transportation_fo_0_7621737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HopSkipDrive, ride service for kids, launches in Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropical-storm-dorian-forecast-puerto-rico-wednesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-1164417978_1566995949094_7621812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-1164417978_1566995949094_7621812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-1164417978_1566995949094_7621812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-1164417978_1566995949094_7621812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-1164417978_1566995949094_7621812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Workers&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Emergency&#x20;Operation&#x20;Centre&#x20;&#x28;COE&#x29;&#x20;monitor&#x20;Tropical&#x20;Storm&#x20;Dorian&#x20;in&#x20;Santo&#x20;Domingo&#x2c;&#x20;Dominican&#x20;Republic&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;ERIKA&#x20;SANTELICES&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dorian heads for Puerto Rico amid fears of flooding</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 