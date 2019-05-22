< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story408460971" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408460971" data-article-version="1.0">Texas Senate votes to expand legal access to medical cannabis</h1> </header> votes to expand legal access to medical cannabis"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408460971.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408460971");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408460971_408458037_171842"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408460971_408458037_171842";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408458037","video":"566817","title":"Texas%20lawmakers%20expand%20access%20to%20medical%20marijuana","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%20reporter%20Greg%20Groogan","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FTexas_lawmakers_expand_access_to_medical_0_7303484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FTexas_lawmakers_expand_access_to_medical_marijua_566817_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653173388%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dns7C-lh8mNA7U68ukD38z8BUbQI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Ftexas-senate-votes-to-expand-legal-access-to-medical-cannabis"}},"createDate":"May 22 2019 05:49PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408460971_408458037_171842",video:"566817",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/Texas_lawmakers_expand_access_to_medical_0_7303484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News%2520reporter%2520Greg%2520Groogan",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/22/Texas_lawmakers_expand_access_to_medical_marijua_566817_1800.mp4?Expires=1653173388&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ns7C-lh8mNA7U68ukD38z8BUbQI",eventLabel:"Texas%20lawmakers%20expand%20access%20to%20medical%20marijuana-408458037",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Ftexas-senate-votes-to-expand-legal-access-to-medical-cannabis"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:greg.groogan@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/texas-senate-votes-to-expand-legal-access-to-medical-cannabis">Greg Groogan, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408460971"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:49PM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/cannabis_1558566601125_7303165_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/cannabis_1558566601125_7303165_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/cannabis_1558566601125_7303165_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/cannabis_1558566601125_7303165_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/cannabis_1558566601125_7303165_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408460971-408460946" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/cannabis_1558566601125_7303165_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/cannabis_1558566601125_7303165_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/cannabis_1558566601125_7303165_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/cannabis_1558566601125_7303165_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/cannabis_1558566601125_7303165_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408460971" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>It appears legally produced cannabis oil will soon have thousands of new Texas customers. </p><p>"This is not a party thing. This isn't a Republican or Democratic thing. This is about physicians. This is about patients," said State Senator Donna Campbell, a New Braunfels Republican and emergency room physician.</p><p>Campbell's legislation proposes expanding legal access to medical cannabis for those suffering a host of debilitating diseases, including Parkinson's, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, seizure disorders, terminal cancer and autism.</p><p>Some in the upper chamber argued Campbell's measure does not go far enough.</p><p>"I think we must extend the compassionate use of cannabis to more people," said State Senator Jose Menendez, a San Antonio Democrat.</p><p>Others were disappointed legal, prescribed, medical cannabis was not extended to veterans suffering post-traumatic stress.</p><p>"Don't you think veterans deserve lifesaving relief that could be provided to them in this bill?" asked State Senator Eddie Lucio, a Democrat from Brownsville.</p><p>And still others in the Senate feared widening access to medical marijuana could prove a stepping stone to legalization for recreational use.</p><p>"I come at this with a highly guarded sense of danger of the direction I think this might take us," said State Senator Brian Birdwell, a Republican from Granbury.</p><p>"I am not for legalizing marijuana," said Campbell in response.</p><p>The vote was 31 to 0, a unanimous move toward "compassionate expansion."</p><p>Among those urging passage, none pushed harder than MAMMA - tha acronym for Mothers Advocating Medical Marijuana for Autism.</p><p>"It's going to make a big difference in the quality of life of families across Texas," said Amy Lou Fawell, a founder of MAMMA.</p><p>"I am overwhelmingly happy that we were able to add autism to the compassionate use program, but I'm also a little devastated for all the patients it will not help," said Terri Carriker, a parent activist with MAMMA.</p><p>The measure mandates that CBD oil must be prescribed by a medical specialist and contain a THC level no greater than .5 percent.</p><p>The "Compassionate Use" Bill now <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" > data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/May_23_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7305459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/May_23_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7305459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/May_23_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7305459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/May_23_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7305459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:16AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Our weather will remain stuck in a breezy, warm and humid pattern through Memorial Day. Each day will bring steamy mornings in the upper 70s followed by muggy afternoons with highs near 90 and a peak heat index near 100. Rain chances, while not zero, will remain low.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free ==> bit.ly/2QCOKMm</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/adults-only-sleepover-with-dinosaurs-at-houston-museum-of-natural-science" title="Adults-only sleepover with dinosaurs at Houston Museum of Natural Science" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/dino_1558616665240_7305307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/dino_1558616665240_7305307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/dino_1558616665240_7305307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/dino_1558616665240_7305307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/dino_1558616665240_7305307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Adults-only sleepover with dinosaurs at Houston Museum of Natural Science</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:54AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:05AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Houston Museum of Natural Science is hosting an adults-only sleepover – with dinosaurs!</p><p>The museum will hold the Adult Overnight on August 3.</p><p>Tickets include dinner and drinks under “Moon” by Luke Jerram, a flashlight tour of the Morian Hall of Paleontology, and a self-guided tour of the Death by Natural Causes exhibit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/clerk-shot-during-robbery-at-southeast-houston-store" title="Clerk shot during robbery at southeast Houston store" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/vlcsnap-2019-05-23-06h14m25s164_1558614766145_7305125_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/vlcsnap-2019-05-23-06h14m25s164_1558614766145_7305125_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/vlcsnap-2019-05-23-06h14m25s164_1558614766145_7305125_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/vlcsnap-2019-05-23-06h14m25s164_1558614766145_7305125_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/vlcsnap-2019-05-23-06h14m25s164_1558614766145_7305125_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clerk shot during robbery at southeast Houston store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:32AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:33AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are looking for the man who shot a store clerk in southeast Houston.</p><p>According to police, the armed suspect entered the store after midnight, confronted the clerk, a physical altercation occurred, and the suspect fired a handgun at least once. 