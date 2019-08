- Decades passed before the Surgeon General told an unsuspecting public smoking caused cancer and other serious health problems.

Vaping is a relatively new phenomenon that's touted a safer alternative to smoking, but it's already causing concern among health officials.

"Yes there is no tobacco, but we still don't know what chemicals we might be dealing with besides the nicotine," said Dr. Irvin Sulapas.

In a statement, the Texas Department of State Health Services its investigating suspected cases of pulmonary disease among vapors.

Similar cases have occurred in multiple other states some resulting in hospitalization.

'A chronic cough might be a sign that you're sick or getting tired because you're not getting enough oxygen," said Sulapas.

In some cases severe lung disease has been reported. The state is asking health care providers who treat respiratory symptoms to ask patients about any vaping history. The state says some suspected cases have required high level intensive care and respiratory support.