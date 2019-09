- Two Texas gunmen and 29 lives were lost in the space of just 28 days.

In the wake of Southerland Springs, Santa Fe, and the assassination of five police officers in Dallas, Democratic state lawmakers say too much blood has been spilled to wait 16 months for the next gathering of the legislature.

"We want it to be harder for people to randomly murder our children and our families," said State Representative Gene Wu of Houston.

"Enough is enough. We don't need any more roundtables. We don't need any more discussion. We need action," said State Representative Ana Hernandez of Houston.

"The slaughter of those people based on the color of their skin demands that we take bold action," said State Representative Armando Walle of Houston.

Democrats across the state are demanding an emergency special session to consider what they see as life preserving proposals, like extreme risk protective orders, the so called "red flag law" aimed at getting firearms away from the unstable.

Also on the agenda, a proposed ban on high capacity magazines, eliminating the private sale "gun show" loophole and a new mandate to report stolen firearms.

"Unfortunately, unless we do something as a state, we will be talking about the next mass shooting very soon," warned State Representative Garnet Coleman of Houston.

The special session demand triggered a defiant response from the Republican Governor whose spokesman said, "If Democrats really want to change the law, they need to stop talking to cameras and start talking to colleagues in the Capitol to reach consensus."​​​​​​

Democrats say they've been pushing life-saving limitations for a decade.

"This is going to be up to the voters. The Republicans have shown that they have no interest in tackling any issue that is opposed by the NRA. None," said Wu.

"Since 2012, we have been relaxing our laws and as a direct result of that we have seen year over year an increase in gun violence and increase in gun deaths in this state," added State Representative Jon Rosenthal of Houston.

While unlikely to yield to the call for a Special Session, Governor Abbott has recently formed both the Texas Safety Commission and the Domestic Terrorism Task Force to seek out strategies to prevent future mass violence.