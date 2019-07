Is it a case of safety or racial profiling? A Texas City woman claims she and her family were told to leave the community pool without any explanation. She tells FOX 26 the same thing she posted on social media, it's because they are black. However, the homeowner's association for that community says that's not why they were asked to leave.

On Saturday, July 20, Tramica Thomas says she, along with her five children and other family members went to the community pool at the Lago Mar subdivision in Texas City. It was their first visit to the pool since purchasing a home there in April. Thomas told us she had just received her pool tags that day, and decided to take her family to the pool. Thomas brought five of her six children.

Thomas's sister also came along with her two children, and the children's caretaker. Thomas tells us she was warned her pool tags may not work since they were just activated, but to show them to the pool staff, and everything would be fine. She claims there was some difficulty getting into the pool, but after a few moments, and presenting the staff with closing documents from the house purchase, they were all allowed inside.

“Upon letting us in, they were constantly like staring, they recorded my kids at some point, the lifeguards did. They started recording my kids on personal cell phones, and then eventually while I was in the pool with my 2-year-old, I saw a Texas City police officer approach the scene, and he asked me to leave,” she said.

Thomas says she was never approached by the pool staff about why she was being kicked out, and wasn’t given any explanation from the police officer. FOX 26 reached out to the Lago Mar homeowner’s association, they sent us this response:

“The Lago Mar Homeowner’s Association takes all residents’ concerns very seriously. On Saturday, a resident and her party were asked to leave the pool due to their unruly and unsafe behavior. After several polite requests to follow pool rules and to supervise their underage guests, the lifeguard on duty asked the resident to leave. This request was for the safety of their unsupervised children as well as the other pool patrons. The safety of our residents is our top priority, the pool’s rules and regulation are in place to protect all residents and their guests.” - The Lago Mar Homeowner’s Association board of directors Thomas’s social media posts about the incident has caused some outrage within the community, some residents claiming she was not following pool safety rules, and deserved to be kicked out. Thomas and her family decided to take to the road outside of the Lago Mar to protest with signs, claiming the HOA racially profiled them. She says there still an investigation underway by the HOA, but will protest with her family until they get justice. “I definitely feel like both lifeguards need to be terminated. They did racially profile us, they handled the situation totally inappropriately.” said Thomas.

FOX 26 also contacted the Texas City Police Department and were told that they are currently conducting an investigation into this incident and will issue a statement once it’s completed.