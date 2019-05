A group of Texas City ISD students won two major awards at the VEX World Championship for the robots they designed and created.

There are over 10,000 VEX IQ teams across the world and Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary School Samurai Scientists won the VEX IQ Innovate Award.

The Vex IQ Innovate Award recognizes a team’s ability to implement an effective and efficient robot design process.

Congratulations also to Texas City High School senior Keilan Levesque for winning the World Champion Design Award at the VEX World Championships.

Keilan, and driver Holly Walker, also advanced as a division semifinalist. TCHS had five robotic teams that qualified and performed well at Worlds.