The cannabis industry is rapidly growing as many states move to change laws on recreational and medicinal marijuana.

In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new law allowing the state to set up a federally approved program for farmers to grow hemp as an industrial crop, including procedures for sampling, inspection and testing.

It also expands the kind of hemp products that can be legally purchased in Texas. Now, a native Texan already running a successful hemp business wants to help other Texans get in on the legal sales of bud.