- Ja'niyah Johnson was last seen in the 8200 block of W. Bellfort Avenue on August 19 at around 8:00 p.m.

Ja'niyah is a 14-year-old black female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and medium complexion.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with "girls can do anything" printed on the front and blue jeans.

If you have any information about her whereabouts or have seen her since August 19. please call the Houston Police Department's missing persons desk at 832-394-1840.