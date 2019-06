- An auto/pedestrian accident occured at West Airport and Novar Gardens in Richmond on Friday evening.

According to witnesses, a teenage male, thought to be around 15 years of age, rode out of his neighborhood on a bicycle without stopping at the stop sign. A truck pulling a tractor was unable to stop before striking the boy, but stopped and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian has been transported to the Texas Medical Center and is in very critical condition.