An 8-year-old girl remains in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk with her two siblings in Fort Bend County on Thursday.

Deputies have detained Angela Smith, 39, in connection to the hit-and-run. Smith, a person of interest, was found in a park near Southbank and Bellfort on Friday.

Smith has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid with a $40,000 bond. She was booked into Fort Bend County Jail on Friday evening.