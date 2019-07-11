< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Targets of ICE raids may have missed court dates they were never aware of, attorney says  By Maria Salazar, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 12 2019 05:53PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 12 2019 05:30PM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 07:22PM CDT class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562845628966_7514471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562845628966_7514471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562845628966_7514471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562845628966_7514471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562845628966_7514471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417847145-417616326" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562845628966_7514471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562845628966_7514471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562845628966_7514471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562845628966_7514471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562845628966_7514471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417847145" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - On Friday, President Trump confirmed nationwide immigration raids will begin Sunday.</p><p>Reports signal Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agents will focus on a list of about 2,000 migrants with final orders for removal.</p><p>Andrea Guttin with Houston Immigration Legal Services Collaborative says 80 percent of the individuals on that list did not show up for their court date. Likely, she adds, because they were not aware of when they had to go.</p><p>"That's because these are those 'rocket dockets' since September of 2018, where they've just tried to push people through the system and clearly have not given people sufficient notice," Guttin explained.</p><p>Guttin says notices are mailed to the wrong address because someone only updated their address with ICE not knowing they also had to update it with the immigration court.</p><p>She also says some notices are wrong.</p><p>"For instance, they're cases when someone goes to court, the court is closed," she added.</p><p>Guttin pointed out there is not right to an attorney in immigration court like in criminal cases. Those without immigration attorneys, she says, are more likely to miss their court dates.</p><p>She believes targeting those migrants, many of whom are seeking asylum, is unfair.</p><p>"It's extremely unjust to go after families who never had a true day in court with due process," Guttin told FOX 26.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.nyclu.org/sites/default/files/field_documents/20190711_nyclu_asylum_seeker_v_barr_complaint_0.pdf">ACLU of New York filed in a federal lawsuit</a> in response to this issue. </p><p>The suit argues many seeking asylum have failed to appear in court because of "massive bureaucratic errors and, in some cases, deliberate misdirection by immigration enforcement agencies."</p><p>Meanwhile, the ACLU of Texas is pushing it's mobile app, <a href="https://www.aclutx.org/en/migracam">MigraCam</a>, to record any interactions people have with ICE agents. The app automatically starts recording video once it is opened and live streams the video to contacts the user has designated.</p><p>"In the event that your phone gets taken away at least the videos have already been sent to emergency contacts," said Edgar Saldivar, Senior Attorney with the organization.</p><p>The ACLU will also get a copy.</p><p>"We take a look to see if there's something egregious, potential violation of constitutional rights, and then we can follow up on that," Saldivar added.</p><p>He says the app was created in response to the increase in ICE activity after President Trump took office.</p><p>Attorneys and activists worry about ICE going after "collateral" or people who they do not have warrants for but are in the home of their target.</p><p>Guttin and Saldivar are both helping with the <a href="https://www.houstonimmigration.org/">Houston Immigrants' Rights Hotline</a> 1-833-468-4664. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family_of_victims_killed_by_drunk_driver_0_7519024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family_of_victims_killed_by_drunk_driver_0_7519024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family_of_victims_killed_by_drunk_driver_0_7519024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family_of_victims_killed_by_drunk_driver_0_7519024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family_of_victims_killed_by_drunk_driver_0_7519024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter John Donnelly" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drunk driver sentenced to 18 years in prison in death of woman, baby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">John Donnelly, FOX 26 News</span>, <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 03:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The drunk driver who killed a mother and 3-month-old baby back in 2018 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.</p><p>Veronica Rivas pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter last month in the deaths of Shayla Joseph and her son on the Gulf Freeway after a night of underage drinking at a Clear Lake bar.</p><p>Rivas blew a blood alcohol level of .21 , which is almost three times the legal limit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/spring-cypress-teenager-suffers-fatal-gunshot-wound" title="Spring teenager suffers fatal gunshot wound" data-articleId="417828329" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Teen_shot_and_killed_at_apartment_comple_0_7518931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Teen_shot_and_killed_at_apartment_comple_0_7518931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Teen_shot_and_killed_at_apartment_comple_0_7518931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Teen_shot_and_killed_at_apartment_comple_0_7518931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Teen_shot_and_killed_at_apartment_comple_0_7518931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Spring teenager suffers fatal gunshot wound</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 04:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> </p><p>Deputies are at an apartment in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress, where a teenage boy has suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/kT4ZbL2Ops</p><p>This is a developing story. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/commissioner-adrian-garcia-urges-president-trump-to-rethink-ice-raids" title="Commissioner Adrian Garcia urges President Trump to rethink ICE raids" data-articleId="417853736" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/trumpice_1562973826382_7518872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/trumpice_1562973826382_7518872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/trumpice_1562973826382_7518872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/trumpice_1562973826382_7518872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/trumpice_1562973826382_7518872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Commissioner Adrian Garcia urges President Trump to rethink ICE raids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia responded with the following statement as President Trump's ICE raids are looming:</p><p>"As a career law-enforcement official, I have faced many threats, and have met many victims of violence and dedicated my life to keeping all people safe. I was never concerned with the immigration status of a victim or witness. I needed their statements to help prosecute those responsible. </p><p>When I drive around Harris County seeing people working on a roof in the heat of the summer; mowing yards; building roads and highways; constructing new homes, mopping floors; serving in restaurants; serving as a live-in domestic servant; or praying in my church, I do not feel threatened. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/targets-of-ice-raids-may-have-missed-court-dates-they-were-never-aware-of-attorney-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562845628966_7514471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_2560_1440_1562845628966-402429.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Targets of ICE raids may have missed court dates they were never aware of, attorney says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/spring-cypress-teenager-suffers-fatal-gunshot-wound"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/police%20lights%20from%20wochit_1556561774440.jpg_7183641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police lights from wochit_1556561774440.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Spring teenager suffers fatal gunshot wound</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/think-before-you-click-phishing-scam-targets-amazon-customers-ahead-of-prime-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/phishing%20kit_1562968482626.png_7518753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The phishing kit is an updated version of one used to target Apple customers in 2018. (Photo by McAfee)" title="phishing kit_1562968482626.png-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>‘Think before you click': Phishing scam targets Amazon customers ahead of Prime Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/airlines-offer-travel-waivers-to-customers-ahead-of-tropical-storm-barry"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_alaskaairlinesfile_071219_1562964603428_7518448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An Alaska Airlines plane is shown in a file photo. (Photo by FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)" title="getty_alaskaairlinesfile_071219-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Airlines offer travel waivers to customers ahead of Tropical Storm Barry</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Most Recent https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/trumpice_1562973826382_7518872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/trumpice_1562973826382_7518872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/trumpice_1562973826382_7518872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Commissioner Adrian Garcia urges President Trump to rethink ICE raids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/spring-cypress-teenager-suffers-fatal-gunshot-wound" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/police%20lights%20from%20wochit_1556561774440.jpg_7183641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/police%20lights%20from%20wochit_1556561774440.jpg_7183641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/police%20lights%20from%20wochit_1556561774440.jpg_7183641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/police%20lights%20from%20wochit_1556561774440.jpg_7183641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/29/police%20lights%20from%20wochit_1556561774440.jpg_7183641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Spring teenager suffers fatal gunshot wound</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/report-ftc-approves-roughly-5b-fine-for-facebook-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook&#x20;logo&#x20;and&#x20;app&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Carl&#x20;Court&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/think-before-you-click-phishing-scam-targets-amazon-customers-ahead-of-prime-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/phishing%20kit_1562968482626.png_7518753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/phishing%20kit_1562968482626.png_7518753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/phishing%20kit_1562968482626.png_7518753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/phishing%20kit_1562968482626.png_7518753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/phishing%20kit_1562968482626.png_7518753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;phishing&#x20;kit&#x20;is&#x20;an&#x20;updated&#x20;version&#x20;of&#x20;one&#x20;used&#x20;to&#x20;target&#x20;Apple&#x20;customers&#x20;in&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;McAfee&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Think before you click': Phishing scam targets Amazon customers ahead of Prime Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/airlines-offer-travel-waivers-to-customers-ahead-of-tropical-storm-barry" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_alaskaairlinesfile_071219_1562964603428_7518448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_alaskaairlinesfile_071219_1562964603428_7518448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_alaskaairlinesfile_071219_1562964603428_7518448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_alaskaairlinesfile_071219_1562964603428_7518448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_alaskaairlinesfile_071219_1562964603428_7518448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;Alaska&#x20;Airlines&#x20;plane&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;FG&#x2f;Bauer-Griffin&#x2f;GC&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Airlines offer travel waivers to customers ahead of Tropical Storm Barry</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 