The medical examiner has confirmed that 10 people were killed when a plane crashed into a hangar and started a fire at the Addison Municipal Airport Sunday morning.

According to Addison officials, the plane experienced some sort of failure during takeoff, before crashing into an unoccupied hangar just after 9 a.m.

The airport was closed for about 45 minutes after the crash as firefighters worked to put out the flames that broke out because of the crash.