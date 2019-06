- A swimmer drowned near Follet's Island just outside the Surfside City limits.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Dept, they received a call about 5:20pm about a swimmer who had gone down.

The Coast Guard was called in to assist in the search.

Around 6:10pm, the 35-year old man was recovered.

The sheriff's department says witnesses said he was attempting to swim near the third sand bar when he went into distress and went under. A friend attempted to get to him unsuccessfully.

The sheriff's department said the conditions were not bad, wind and waves not extreme. The swimmer may have been caught in a strong current.