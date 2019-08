- On August 2, 2019 at about 5:00 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 23000 block of Laura Lane in New Caney, Texas in reference to a shooting.

Montgomery County Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman who said that she shot her boyfriend who was holding her against her will. The victim advised that during a struggle with the suspect, she was able to take a gun away from the suspect, and shot him. The victim locked herself in the garage until deputies, with the assistance of the fire department, could extract her.

After the extraction, the victim advised law enforcement that the boyfriend had the residence rigged with explosives. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office entered the residence with the use of their robot and located the 40-year-old male inside the residence deceased. No explosives were located within the residence.

Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives, Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office are en route to the scene to continue the investigation.