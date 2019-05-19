< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sutherland Springs church opening new sanctuary 18 months after massacre Sutherland Springs church opening new sanctuary 18 months after massacre
Posted May 19 2019 03:42PM CDT
Updated May 19 2019 06:18PM CDT 19 2019 05:21PM SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - A South Texas church begins a new chapter of worship on Sunday as it unveils a new sanctuary a year and half after a gunman opened fire and killed more than two dozen congregants in the deadliest mass shooting in state history.</p><p>Worshippers, elected leaders and relatives of those killed or injured at the First Baptist Church in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs are expected to gather at the sanctuary for a dedication Sunday. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to deliver an address at the ceremony.</p><p>The new worship center and memorial room honoring the victims was made possible through millions of dollars of donations from around the world. The facility features enhanced security elements, along with a church bell tower and an additional prayer space.</p><p>Rod Green, the grounds steward, said the facility now has security cameras and a "response team" made up of designated worshippers.</p><p>"I mean it's a big beautiful building, it's a new house of worship for God and there's been a hell of a price paid, 26 deaths for it," Green said.</p><p>A gunman shot and killed 25 people at the church on Nov. 5, 2017 . Authorities put the official death toll at 26 because one of the victims was pregnant.</p><p>Places of worship have increasingly faced targeted attacks by extremists. A shooting at a California synagogue in April left one worshipper dead and injured three others. Kory Clemens arrested in Houston, charged with DWI
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 21 2019 11:28AM CDT
Updated May 21 2019 11:35AM CDT
Kory Allen Clemens, the son of baseball legend Roger Clemens, was arrested overnight and charged with DWI. Police say 30-year-old Kory Allen Clemens was stopped on Bellaire Boulevard just after 2 a.m. His truck was towed from the scene and he was taken into custody.

Three year old killed by a car in Sugar Land
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 21 2019 11:18AM CDT
A three year old was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Sugar Land on Tuesday morning. It happened on the 6300 block of Logan Creek Lane. Fort Bend Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kory Clemens arrested in Houston, charged with DWI</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:28AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:35AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kory Allen Clemens, the son of baseball legend Roger Clemens, was arrested overnight and charged with DWI.</p><p>Police say 30-year-old Kory Allen Clemens was stopped on Bellaire Boulevard just after 2 a.m.</p><p>His truck was towed from the scene and he was taken into custody.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/three-year-old-killed-by-a-car-in-sugar-land" title="Three year old killed by a car in Sugar Land" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h14m52s59_1558455418848_7297809_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h14m52s59_1558455418848_7297809_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h14m52s59_1558455418848_7297809_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h14m52s59_1558455418848_7297809_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h14m52s59_1558455418848_7297809_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Three year old killed by a car in Sugar Land</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:18AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A three year old was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Sugar Land on Tuesday morning.</p><p>It happened on the 6300 block of Logan Creek Lane.</p><p>Fort Bend Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deputies-date-tricked-georgia-woman-out-of-80k" title="Deputies: Date tricked Georgia woman out of over $80K" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gwinnett_JohnMartinHill_052119_1558449448186_7297405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gwinnett_JohnMartinHill_052119_1558449448186_7297405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gwinnett_JohnMartinHill_052119_1558449448186_7297405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gwinnett_JohnMartinHill_052119_1558449448186_7297405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gwinnett_JohnMartinHill_052119_1558449448186_7297405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Deputies: Date tricked Georgia woman out of over $80K
By FOX 5 News
Posted May 21 2019 09:39AM CDT
Updated May 21 2019 12:50PM CDT
An Alpharetta woman who was looking for love instead became the victim of an alleged huckster, and police believe she's not the only one who has been scammed. The victim told police that she met 35-year-old John Martin Hill on Match.com in March. When they met, she said, Hill told her he was a millionaire. 