- A Houston woman who authorities say was driving while intoxicated received a $100 bond after crashing into a Precinct 4 constable patrol deputy, authorities say.

Deputies say on Sunday, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office was patrolling the 21500 block of Aldine Westfield Road when the deputy's marked patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

The driver, who has been identified as Nakya Wakefield, 40, allegedly displayed several signs of intoxication. Deputies say sobriety tests were administered and it was discovered that she was driving while intoxicated.

"Nakya Wakefield was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Her bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 11," Constable Mark Herman said.