- Looking for love? You don't have to look far! According to a new study, Sugar Land ranks as one of the best places to find a romantic partner in the U.S.!

‘I bring romance to my relationships' was a statement presented to 150,000 singles nationwide, and the stronger their response, the more romantic they were.

Men are apparently more romantic than women, or at least more likely to say they bring romance to their relationships. Sunshine and sea air also had a positive impact on the study, with many of the winning cities being located close to a body of water or boasting high temperatures.

Although Sugar Land took the top Texas spot, Fort Worth and Keller also made the list.