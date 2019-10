Over a dozen students had to be treated after being exposed to pepper spray while on a school bus around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to district officials, a male student sprayed pepper spray on a bus from Spence Elementary School. 15 students were affected out of the 47 – 50 students on the bus at the time.

The bus was near Davis High School in the 12500 block of Ella Blvd where EMS was called to evaluate their injuries.

School officials have identified the student who sprayed the pepper spray and he will be dealt with in accordance with the district's code of student conduct.