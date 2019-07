The drunk driver who killed a mother and 3-month-old baby back in 2018 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Veronica Rivas pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter last month in the deaths of Shayla Joseph and her son on the Gulf Freeway after a night of underage drinking at a Clear Lake bar.

Rivas blew a blood alcohol level of .21 , which is almost three times the legal limit.