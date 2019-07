- A local mom and pop shop has lots of goodies that you can get not only near the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing but year round.

"Right now business is just booming. We just have customers constantly."

As many NASA enthusiasts get excited about the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, they're rushing into Space Center Souvenirs on NASA Road, a local store created solely for space stuff, and it's been around for quite some time.

"My parents have had this store for 21 years, and they've always been based on having a local mom-and-pop shop. We keep it simple."

They have all kinds of novelties you won't find anywhere else.

"We do have patches for every expedition. Anything that's needed. That's one of our specialties and the hats and the boots and the mugs."

They even have all the gear made specifically for the first step on the moon.

"Anything with Apollo 50th on it. Keychains, patches, commemorative coins."

And it's not just about what is in the store, but who you may come across inside.

We saw a Russian cosmonaut, a NASA engineer, employees of the Space Center who have been there since 1975, and visitors from around the world.

But no matter where visitors come from, there is only one idea in mind.

"Back then it was who can get to the moon first, and now its like we're all working together as a union to make the world and space better."