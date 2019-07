(Photo via pixabay) (Photo via pixabay)

- New research shows that smokers are putting more than their lungs at risk.

Smokers are twice as likely to lose their sight due to tobacco's abilities to cause and worsen eye conditions. Those who smoke are 16 times more likely to develop vision loss due to optic neuropathy, which happens when the blood supply to the eye is blocked.

Smokers with pre-existing sight conditions related to diabetes are prone to damaged blood vessels at the back of the eye, making it more likely to lose the ability to see fine detail.